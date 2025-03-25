Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Justice Varma Cash Row: SC Appoints Panel For Deeper Probe, Ex-CJI Bobde And Justice Kaul Advocate For Due Process

Justice Varma Cash Row: SC Appoints Panel For Deeper Probe, Ex-CJI Bobde And Justice Kaul Advocate For Due Process

Exclusive conversation with Former CJI, Justice SA Bobde and Former SC Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

Justice Varma Cash Row: SC Appoints Panel For Deeper Probe, Ex-CJI Bobde And Justice Kaul Advocate For Due Process


Amid allegations following a fire that allegedly uncovered cash at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, speculation and media coverage have intensified. Justice Varma has denied the allegations calling the claims ‘baseless’ and ‘preposterous’.

In response to this, the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna formed a three-member panel to conduct an deeper probe into allegations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The panel includes Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

In an exclusive conversation with iTV Network, Justice SA Bobde, Former CJI talked about the gravity of the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He said: ‘It is far too serious a matter to be left to people’s opinions and gossips and prejudices.’

He further said that the CJI has instituted, formed a committee to look into it. And we must all wait and not jump to the conclusion till the committee gives its opinion.

When asked if there was any precedent for handling allegations against any judge in general, Justice Bobde said that there had been several instances in the past, even allegations had been made against the CJI in the past, he said.

In an exclusive interview with iTV Network, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former SC judge also addressed the situation.

Justice Kaul said, ‘There have been similar allegations made against judges in the past. For instance, there was an incident in the Punjab and Haryana High Court where money was mistakenly delivered to a judge but, Ultimately, nothing came out of it, and the judge demitted office.’

When asked as to how will the judiciary ensure that such incidents do not undermine the public trust in the judicial system, Justice Kaul said: ‘Such incidents, regardless of the result, do undermine the image of the judiciary. We are in the social media era, where before anything happens, everything is thrown into the public domain.’

He further said: ‘We are also in an era where, unfortunately, there is very little trust among people, and so there is a tendency to blame people very quickly, even before an inquiry is made.’

He said that the endeavor was to ensure that the best people join the judiciary. There are mechanisms in place to deal with scenarios like this. I do believe that if something is found against a judge, the moral obligation should be such that the Chief Justice of India should be able to persuade the person to step down, Justice Kaul added.

Also Read: Bahut Fark Hai’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Sharp Dig at AAP During Budget 2025 Presentation

Filed under

Justice Varma Justice Varma Cash Row

newsx

How To Inspect A Used Car In Bangalore Like A Pro Before You Buy
Karnataka Home Minister G

Karnataka Honey Trap Row: ‘No Complaint Filed Yet’, Says Home Minister Parameshwara
newsx

Justice Varma Cash Row: SC Appoints Panel For Deeper Probe, Ex-CJI Bobde And Justice Kaul...
Trump may fire NSA Mike W

Will Trump Fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Over Alleged Yemen Attack Leak?
Malayalam actor and direc

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update
newsx

Bihar Board 12 Result Released: Know Who Secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd Position
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How To Inspect A Used Car In Bangalore Like A Pro Before You Buy

How To Inspect A Used Car In Bangalore Like A Pro Before You Buy

Karnataka Honey Trap Row: ‘No Complaint Filed Yet’, Says Home Minister Parameshwara

Karnataka Honey Trap Row: ‘No Complaint Filed Yet’, Says Home Minister Parameshwara

Will Trump Fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Over Alleged Yemen Attack Leak?

Will Trump Fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Over Alleged Yemen Attack Leak?

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Bihar Board 12 Result Released: Know Who Secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd Position

Bihar Board 12 Result Released: Know Who Secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd Position

Entertainment

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success