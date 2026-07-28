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Home > India News > ‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav arrives in Parliament with a symbolic protest, accusing authorities of using force against students and raising questions over paper leak controversies.

‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:53 IST

In the Parliament Monsoon Session on Tuesday, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav made headlines for his unique and creative way to protest. He entered the Parliament with a medical bandage on his head, which had the word “JUSTICE” printed in bold letters. He was also carrying a stick in his hand. This was done to convey the message about the use of force against the protesting students.

Pappu Yadav Raises Questions Over Police Action Against Students

When speaking outside the Parliament, Pappu Yadav accused the authorities of resorting to disproportionate force against the protesting students. According to him, the students all across the country were facing brutal beatings during their protests.

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He pointed out that it reminded him of how things used to happen in Kashmir. He wanted to know why the voices of the students were not heard and were silenced through force. The MP also demanded answers over the handling of protests linked to alleged paper leaks, including the NEET controversy.

MP Targets Government Over Paper Leak Allegations

Pappu Yadav also criticised former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while raising concerns over paper leak cases. He questioned why people facing serious allegations were being given respect and recognition.

Taking a sarcastic tone, he asked whether someone accused of corruption should be honoured with symbols of respect. He alleged that the government was trying to silence students instead of addressing their concerns.

The Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill was also expected to come up for discussion in Parliament during the session.

NEET Protest Row: Pappu Yadav Claims Students Faced Violence

While speaking about the protests against the NEET paper leak, Pappu Yadav alleged that there had been severe treatment carried out against the protesters in many areas.

He said that female students have also been affected by police action. He further alleged that opposition leaders have also faced the same kind of treatment during protests.

The MP said that these events reflect a rising need for accountability and further mentioned that the government had ignored the needs of the students and had protected those who are under allegation.

The protest by Pappu Yadav has brought back into the limelight the question of student protests, allegations of paper leaks, and police action at a time when Parliament is in session.

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‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video
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‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

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‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

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‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video
‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video
‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video
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