Justin Trudeau Resigns: Two Indian-Origin Contenders Among 8 Potential Candidates In Race, Who Are They?

Justin Trudeau has resigned as Canadian Prime Minister amid growing pressure and declining popularity, with 131 of 153 Liberal MPs demanding his departure. (Read more below)

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, stepping down as both the country’s leader and head of the Liberal Party. This move follows intense pressure from within his own party and mounting public disapproval, as polls forecast a major defeat for the Liberals in the upcoming general elections. Trudeau made the announcement during a news conference at Rideau Cottage, signaling the end of his leadership amid a revolt from 131 of 153 Liberal MPs, calling for his departure.

Trudeau’s resignation comes at a time when the party is facing significant internal division, with many MPs urging him to step down. Despite his decision to resign, Trudeau is expected to serve as interim Prime Minister until a new leader is elected, marking the beginning of a transition that will shape the future of the Liberal Party. A leadership contest is anticipated to take place, but the immediate focus remains on finding a temporary leader to manage the country during this turbulent period.

TAKE A LOOK AT HIS SPEECH:

🚨 #BREAKING – JUSTIN TRUDEAU: “I intend to resign as [Liberal] Party leader, as Prime Minister [of Canada] after the party selects its next leader.” Replacement elections to happen in the near future. “If I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option.” pic.twitter.com/HPAh6FJHlT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

Potential Successors and Key Contenders

Several figures within the Liberal Party have been touted as possible candidates to succeed Trudeau, with some rising to prominence due to their political experience and strong public profiles.

Chrystia Freeland : The current Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Freeland is seen as the most high-profile contender to replace Trudeau. However, her long association with his government could pose challenges for her candidacy.

: The current Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Freeland is seen as the most high-profile contender to replace Trudeau. However, her long association with his government could pose challenges for her candidacy. Mark Carney : The former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney has been gaining support for his financial expertise. Despite his impressive credentials, his lack of political experience may be a hindrance to his leadership bid.

: The former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney has been gaining support for his financial expertise. Despite his impressive credentials, his lack of political experience may be a hindrance to his leadership bid. Dominic LeBlanc : Serving as the Finance Minister after Freeland’s departure, LeBlanc is a close ally of Trudeau. However, his popularity and appeal may not rival that of other contenders like Freeland.

: Serving as the Finance Minister after Freeland’s departure, LeBlanc is a close ally of Trudeau. However, his popularity and appeal may not rival that of other contenders like Freeland. Melanie Joly : As the current Foreign Minister, Joly’s handling of international relations has been subject to criticism. Despite this, she remains a strong contender due to her strategic position within the government.

: As the current Foreign Minister, Joly’s handling of international relations has been subject to criticism. Despite this, she remains a strong contender due to her strategic position within the government. Francois-Philippe Champagne: Known for his work in international trade and business, Champagne is a popular figure within the Liberal Party, especially in Quebec. He could be a key player in the upcoming leadership contest.

Indian-Origin MPs in the Race

Two prominent Indian-origin MPs, Anita Anand and George Chahal, have also emerged as potential leaders of the Liberal Party. Anand, who served as Defence Minister and is currently the Transport Minister, has extensive political experience. Chahal, on the other hand, has become a vocal critic of Trudeau and has called for his resignation, pushing for a leadership contest.

However, if Chahal is appointed as interim leader, he would be excluded from running for Prime Minister, as tradition dictates that interim leaders do not contest in leadership elections.

What’s Next for the Liberal Party?

The resignation has left the Liberal Party in a state of uncertainty, with the upcoming leadership selection process holding the key to the party’s future. The party is likely to appoint an interim leader soon, but the timing and process of selecting a permanent replacement remain unclear. Constitutional experts have stated that a leadership contest may require the Prime Minister to request the prorogation of Parliament, but this is not guaranteed.

The challenges ahead are significant. The Liberals are facing a potential election before a new leader can be officially chosen, which would place the party in the hands of an interim leader without full membership approval. The internal divide within the party suggests that the road to leadership may be fraught with difficulties.

