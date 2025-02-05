Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing, AAP Faces Tough Competition

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections conclude, the exit poll results from JVC Agency have revealed an intriguing battle for power in the national capital.

The JVC Agency has released its much-anticipated exit poll for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, and the results indicate a dramatic shift in the political landscape of the national capital. The poll predicts a tight race, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the frontrunner, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a challenging road to retaining power.

JVC Exit Poll Breakdown

  • BJP: 39-45 seats
  • AAP: 27-34 seats
  • Congress (INC): 0-2 seats

BJP’s Surge Towards Victory

The BJP appears to be making impressive gains, with predictions of winning between 39 and 45 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The party’s campaign, focusing on governance issues such as pollution control, law and order, and improved public infrastructure, seems to have resonated with a significant section of Delhi voters. This surge could mark a major comeback for the BJP after years of being in opposition in the city.

AAP’s Struggle to Maintain Power

AAP, currently holding power in the Delhi Assembly, is projected to secure between 27 to 34 seats, marking a considerable dip from its previous numbers. The exit poll suggests that the party is facing fierce competition from the BJP, which has campaigned extensively on issues like corruption allegations against AAP and governance shortcomings.

While AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi has campaigned on the party’s record in areas like education, healthcare, and electricity, the exit poll suggests that these efforts may not be enough to counter the rising tide of support for the BJP.

Congress Continues to Struggle

The Congress party, which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape, continues to struggle to regain relevance. The exit poll shows a meager projection of 0-2 seats, reflecting the party’s inability to mount a serious challenge against AAP and BJP in this election. Congress’s declining influence in Delhi has been a major topic of discussion, and the party’s limited presence in the campaign appears to have translated into a lack of voter enthusiasm.

With the final vote count still to come, the exit poll results set the stage for a nail-biting conclusion to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. While the BJP is poised for a comeback, the AAP will need to fight hard to hold on to its power in the capital. The Congress party, despite its lackluster showing in the poll, will be keenly watching the results, hoping for a miracle to revive its fortunes in the city.

The official results will be announced on February 8, and all eyes will be on Delhi as the fate of the national capital’s political future hangs in the balance.

