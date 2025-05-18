Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan

Jyoti Rani was arrested under the Official Secrets Act and section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to Hisar DSP Kamaljeet, digital devices seized during the investigation revealed suspicious material, prompting further scrutiny.

The father of Jyoti Rani, a woman arrested by the Haryana Police for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani agencies, has denied the spying allegations. He insisted that his daughter visited Pakistan only to create content for her YouTube travel channel.

Speaking to ANI, Jyoti’s father, Haris Malhotra, said police confiscated their mobile phones, passport, laptop, and bank documents during the investigation. “She used to travel to Delhi often and had been staying in Hisar for the past four to five days,” he added.

Alleged Connections with Pakistani Officials

Authorities claim Jyoti met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim (alias Danish), in Delhi and was later involved in sharing classified information. Investigators stated she had traveled to Pakistan twice and was in constant communication with Rahim. Police suspect she passed on information to Pakistani security and intelligence agencies.

“Based on intelligence inputs, we arrested Jyoti under the Official Secrets Act. She is currently on a five-day remand. Preliminary investigation confirms her continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen,” said the DSP.

Visits to Pakistan Allegedly Facilitated by Intelligence Links

During questioning, Jyoti reportedly told police that she had visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa. There, she met Rahim, with whom she began exchanging messages. She also revealed that she was helped by an associate of Rahim, who arranged her travel, stay, and meetings with Pakistani intelligence officers.

Defending his daughter, Haris Malhotra asked, “If she had friends there, can’t she speak with them?” He claimed she obtained all necessary permissions for her visits and reiterated his demand for the return of their seized phones. “We have no other demands,” he added, noting that a case has now been registered against them.