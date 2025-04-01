K Annamalai May Step Down As BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Amid AIADMK Alliance Talks

K Annamalai may step down as Tamil Nadu BJP chief as alliance talks with AIADMK progress. BJP weighs caste equations; Nainar Nagendran emerges as a frontrunner.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai is likely to step down from his position as discussions for a renewed alliance between the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) gain momentum. Reports suggest that the BJP’s decision is influenced by caste-based political considerations, particularly the dominance of the Gounder community in the leadership of both parties.

Caste Equations and BJP’s Strategy

According to The Indian Express, BJP leadership is keen on ensuring that its alliance partners do not represent the same caste base. Both Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) belong to the influential Gounder community from the western Kongu region of Tamil Nadu. To maintain broader caste representation, the BJP is reportedly looking for a replacement from another influential community.

Sources indicate that Annamalai was informed of this decision during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, which followed Shah’s separate meeting with Palaniswami. Annamalai has been assured of a “bright political future” by BJP’s central leadership, though his exact role remains unclear.

Possible Replacement: Nainar Nagendran in the Fray

One of the top contenders to replace Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief is Nainar Nagendran, an MLA from Tirunelveli. A former AIADMK leader, Nagendran belongs to the Thevar community, which holds significant influence in southern Tamil Nadu. BJP insiders believe his leadership could help the party expand its presence in regions beyond western Tamil Nadu, where AIADMK and BJP need to counter the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Annamalai’s Changing Stance on AIADMK Alliance

Annamalai, a former IPS officer who joined BJP in 2020 and became state unit chief within a year, has been at the center of tensions between BJP and AIADMK. His controversial remarks on AIADMK leaders were one of the reasons AIADMK broke away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2023.

However, as the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, Annamalai’s stance appears to have softened. On Sunday, he stated that BJP’s central leadership would make the final call on alliance formation.

AIADMK’s Reasons for Breaking Away from BJP in 2023

The AIADMK had partnered with BJP after the passing of its iconic leader, J Jayalalithaa, in 2016. However, after suffering major defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections at the hands of DMK, AIADMK distanced itself from BJP in 2023.

A key reason for the split was Annamalai’s refusal to apologize for remarks against AIADMK’s founding leaders, including CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran (MGR), and Jayalalithaa. AIADMK cited repeated “insults and defamatory remarks” from Tamil Nadu BJP leaders as justification for severing ties.

AIADMK’s Terms for Rejoining BJP Alliance

AIADMK is now reportedly open to rejoining the alliance, but with conditions. The party has demanded the formation of a high-powered steering committee to oversee coordination between AIADMK and BJP. This body would hold more authority than the state BJP president’s office, effectively reducing Annamalai’s influence in state-level decision-making.

Why AIADMK Is Considering a BJP Alliance Again

With the rise of actor Vijay’s new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AIADMK faces increased competition in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Aligning with BJP could provide AIADMK with additional electoral support, making the alliance crucial for both parties as they prepare for the 2026 elections.

As BJP and AIADMK leaders continue discussions, Annamalai’s political future remains uncertain, but his role in shaping Tamil Nadu politics is far from over.

ALSO READ: Kiren Rijiju Calls for Open Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill, Says All Parties Have Right to Speak