K V Rabiya, Disability Rights Activist And Literacy Pioneer From Kerala, Dies At 59

Renowned social worker and literacy crusader K V Rabiya, who transformed lives through her relentless dedication to adult education and women empowerment in Kerala, passed away on Sunday at her home in Vellikakkad, Malappuram. She was 59.

A wheelchair-bound polio survivor and cancer conqueror, Rabiya rose above personal hardships to become a key figure in Kerala’s acclaimed literacy movement, touching thousands of lives, especially among the differently abled and women from marginalized backgrounds.

In 2022, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri for her exceptional contributions to social work and education.

From Polio Survivor to Literacy Icon

Rabiya contracted polio at the age of 12, which left her paraplegic. Despite this, she completed her schooling and pursued higher education but had to discontinue her degree course. She turned to self-learning and started giving tuition classes from home, which would eventually lead her to Kerala’s literacy campaign in the early 1990s.

Though the programme initially required a college degree, Rabiya was brought in as a substitute instructor and soon became a full-time literacy instructor. She began by teaching elderly women and housewives, especially from conservative households, using inspiring stories of global leaders and reformers to instill the value of education.

Social Work Beyond Literacy

Rabiya’s work went far beyond just teaching. She was instrumental in building her locality’s basic infrastructure—roads, electricity, and water supply and established a library exclusively for women. She also founded Chalanam, a voluntary organisation that promoted education, empowerment, and social reform.

Her legacy includes:

Starting six schools for children with special needs

Training and employing over 250 women through a small-scale manufacturing unit

Leading campaigns against dowry and superstition

Playing an active role in Malappuram’s e-literacy programme Akshaya

In 2000, Rabiya was diagnosed with cancer, which she overcame with courage. Post-recovery, she returned with even greater vigour to her mission of uplifting the marginalised.

Legacy in Literature and Media

Rabiya chronicled her life and struggles in her acclaimed autobiography, Swapnangalkku Chirakukalundu (Dreams Have Wings). She authored four other books, including the memoir Mouna Nombarangal (Silent Pains). A documentary titled Rabiya Moves was also made on her life.

Her accolades include:

Kannagi Devi Stree Shakti Puraskar (2000)

Youth Volunteer Against Poverty Award, by the Union Youth Affairs Ministry and UNDP

Rabiya’s life is a testament to resilience, determination, and the transformative power of education. Her work continues to inspire generations of social workers, educators, and women across India.