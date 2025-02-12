Kailash Gahlot Withdraws Plea From Delhi HC Against Centre’s Clearance For Foreign Visits

A petition challenging the denial of foreign travel clearance to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been withdrawn.

The plea, which was initially filed after Kejriwal was barred from attending the World Cities’ Summit, alleged misuse of discretion by central authorities in granting travel approvals. It also raised concerns about biased treatment in travel permissions, arguing that such actions negatively impact urban governance and national interests.

The issue of ministerial travel has been a recurring point of contention between state and central authorities. The petition criticized what it described as an arbitrary approach to approving or denying travel requests, suggesting that these decisions were politically motivated rather than being based on objective criteria.

In a significant development, the petitioner, Kailash Gahlot, withdrew the case amidst his recent political shift. Gahlot, who formerly served as Delhi’s Transport Minister under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently resigned from his ministerial position and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His move underscores the ongoing friction between the Delhi government and the central administration over governance issues, including travel restrictions imposed on state ministers.

This case highlights broader concerns regarding the autonomy of state governments and their ability to engage in international forums. Kejriwal’s planned participation in the World Cities’ Summit was seen as an opportunity to discuss urban development policies and represent Delhi on a global platform.

However, the denial of his travel clearance sparked debate over whether political considerations were influencing such decisions.

The withdrawal of the petition may signal a shift in priorities for Gahlot following his change in political allegiance. Meanwhile, the issue of discretionary travel clearances for ministers remains a contentious topic, reflecting the ongoing power struggle between the state and central governments.

As political dynamics evolve, the debate over fair and transparent travel approvals for public officials is likely to continue, raising questions about governance, federalism, and the role of politics in administrative decisions.

