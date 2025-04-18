Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Returns In 2025: What You Need To Know About New Routes And Diplomatic Talks

The resumption of the Yatra comes after consultations between Indian and Chinese officials to rework the routes for the pilgrimage.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Returns In 2025: What You Need To Know About New Routes And Diplomatic Talks

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra


The iconic Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a spiritual pilgrimage that attracts thousands of devotees annually, is set to resume in 2025 after a five-year break, marking a significant development in India-China relations. The Yatra, which has been on hold since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions between the two nations, will once again allow pilgrims to undertake the sacred journey to Mount Kailash, revered by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains alike.

Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The announcement of the Yatra’s resumption comes as a result of the easing of India-China tensions, which had been at an all-time high following the violent clash in the Galwan Valley. Diplomatic efforts between India and China have led to significant disengagement in key areas of Eastern Ladakh, including Demchok and Depsang, providing a conducive environment for the Yatra to be revived.

A public notice regarding the Yatra’s restart is expected soon from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirming that preparations are underway. “We will soon issue a public notice regarding it, and there is a strong possibility that the Yatra will begin shortly,” he said.

New Routes Being Explored for the Yatra

The resumption of the Yatra comes after consultations between Indian and Chinese officials to rework the routes for the pilgrimage. Sources indicate that, in addition to the traditional route through the Lipulekh pass, the route via Demchok may also be considered, subject to further assessments. This is an important shift as the government seeks to enhance the safety and accessibility of the Yatra amid ongoing discussions between the two nations.

Although specific details on the new routes are still to be disclosed, Jaiswal assured the public that the Yatra would happen in 2025, with more information to be shared soon. “We are making preparations, and more information will be put out for the public soon,” he added.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, usually held between June and September, is one of the most significant religious pilgrimages for millions of devotees. However, the journey has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border tensions between India and China. As both nations have worked towards easing these tensions, the decision to resume the Yatra highlights improving bilateral relations.

This development also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. In March 2025, officials from both countries met in Beijing to assess progress on various bilateral issues, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and India-China Diplomatic Engagements

In addition to the diplomatic discussions held in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was a topic of conversation during the G-20 Summit in November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the Yatra’s future, further cementing the role of diplomatic dialogue in facilitating the resumption of the pilgrimage.

Foreign ministry officials from both India and China also met in early 2025 to finalize details surrounding the Yatra’s revival. During the January 2025 talks, the decision was made to resume the Yatra, providing a positive outcome for devotees eager to embark on this sacred journey.

