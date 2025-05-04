Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

The emotional impact of the request was evident as the student reportedly broke down in tears. His removal of the thread was a condition for entry, according to his father.

Tensions flared outside a NEET exam centre in Kalaburagi on Sunday after a student was allegedly instructed to remove his Janeu, a sacred thread traditionally worn by Brahmins, before being allowed to take the test. The incident has triggered protests and stirred strong reactions from the local Brahmin community.

Sacred Thread Controversy at St. Mary’s Exam Centre

The situation unfolded at St. Mary’s School, where the candidate had arrived early for the examination. His father, recounting the ordeal, said, “The child had gone in for counselling about half an hour ago. What happened was that the child had a sacred thread (called ‘Janivaar’ or ‘Janeu’) worn according to our religion, and someone from the staff told him to remove it before entering. The child was crying and told us that he had to remove the thread to be allowed inside. He came outside crying and gave it to me (his father). I was standing outside the gate. I asked to go inside but was not allowed.”

The emotional impact of the request was evident as the student reportedly broke down in tears. His removal of the thread was a condition for entry, according to his father.

Protesters Call It Religious Disrespect

Local advocate Raghvendra Kulkarni joined the demonstrators outside the centre, denouncing the actions of the exam staff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He had come to appear for the NEET exam here at St. Mary’s College in Gulbarga. He came here at 1:30 in the morning. When he went inside for the NEET exam, the staff there told him that, as per their rules, students wearing religious threads or symbols (like the Janeu worn by Hindus in rural communities) must remove them to be allowed in for the exam,” he explained.

Kulkarni added that the staff’s approach deeply hurt the sentiments of the community. “They said if they do not remove them, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Hearing this, the candidate started crying and came outside and informed his father. After that, the staff allowed him inside after he removed the sacred thread. This is an insult to Janeu-wearing Hindus.”

Community Demands Accountability

Holding the state authorities accountable, Kulkarni did not mince words. “The Karnataka government is responsible for this. All Janeu-wearing people and Hindus are boycotting this government. We are requesting that the staff and management involved in this incident be suspended.”

He also highlighted the growing support from the community, warning that the matter will not be let go easily. “A protest is currently taking place in front of St. Mary’s College, and society is supporting us. After this protest, we are planning to file an FIR against the staff and management responsible for the removal of the Janeu,” he said.

ALSO READ: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure