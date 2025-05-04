Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

The emotional impact of the request was evident as the student reportedly broke down in tears. His removal of the thread was a condition for entry, according to his father.

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate's 'Janeu' Removal Demand


Tensions flared outside a NEET exam centre in Kalaburagi on Sunday after a student was allegedly instructed to remove his Janeu, a sacred thread traditionally worn by Brahmins, before being allowed to take the test. The incident has triggered protests and stirred strong reactions from the local Brahmin community.

Sacred Thread Controversy at St. Mary’s Exam Centre

The situation unfolded at St. Mary’s School, where the candidate had arrived early for the examination. His father, recounting the ordeal, said, “The child had gone in for counselling about half an hour ago. What happened was that the child had a sacred thread (called ‘Janivaar’ or ‘Janeu’) worn according to our religion, and someone from the staff told him to remove it before entering. The child was crying and told us that he had to remove the thread to be allowed inside. He came outside crying and gave it to me (his father). I was standing outside the gate. I asked to go inside but was not allowed.”

The emotional impact of the request was evident as the student reportedly broke down in tears. His removal of the thread was a condition for entry, according to his father.

Protesters Call It Religious Disrespect

Local advocate Raghvendra Kulkarni joined the demonstrators outside the centre, denouncing the actions of the exam staff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He had come to appear for the NEET exam here at St. Mary’s College in Gulbarga. He came here at 1:30 in the morning. When he went inside for the NEET exam, the staff there told him that, as per their rules, students wearing religious threads or symbols (like the Janeu worn by Hindus in rural communities) must remove them to be allowed in for the exam,” he explained.

Kulkarni added that the staff’s approach deeply hurt the sentiments of the community. “They said if they do not remove them, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Hearing this, the candidate started crying and came outside and informed his father. After that, the staff allowed him inside after he removed the sacred thread. This is an insult to Janeu-wearing Hindus.”

Community Demands Accountability

Holding the state authorities accountable, Kulkarni did not mince words. “The Karnataka government is responsible for this. All Janeu-wearing people and Hindus are boycotting this government. We are requesting that the staff and management involved in this incident be suspended.”

He also highlighted the growing support from the community, warning that the matter will not be let go easily. “A protest is currently taking place in front of St. Mary’s College, and society is supporting us. After this protest, we are planning to file an FIR against the staff and management responsible for the removal of the Janeu,” he said.

ALSO READ: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure

 

Filed under

Kalaburagi Kalaburagi Protest neet

Inside Met Gala 2025: The

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More
newsx

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime
newsx

BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark
Trump says force to annex

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely...
Trump questions if the Fi

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution
newsx

Farmers’ Pain Relief is My Duty: Vice President Dhankhar’s Assurance
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime

BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark

BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely But Not Off The Table

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Use Of Force To Annex Greenland, Says Canada Merger Highly Unlikely...

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution

Entertainment

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media