Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

The first static test of the Kalam 1200 Solid Rocket Motor has been accomplished successfully as per the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO’s official website). This motor rocket is the first stage of Vikram – 1 Launch Vehicle of M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (SAPL), Hyderabad The test was conducted at Static Test complex of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO, Department of Space at 09:05 hrs on 8th August, 2025.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ISRO has called the Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket a major milestone in the configuration and realization of the systems for Vikram – 1 Launch Vehicle. Kalam 1200 Motor is a 11 m long, 1.7 m dia monolithic composite motor and has a Propellant Mass of 30t. Kalam 1200 Motor is the longest monolithic motor and is prepared at the Solid Propellant Plant, Sriharikota based on the design inputs. The design for the Test Stand has been prepared by the ISRO team. This stand is used for the static test of the motor.

✅ Successful static test of KALAM 1200 solid motor, the first stage of Vikram-1 Launch Vehicle by Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., conducted at 09:05 hrs on 08.08.2025 at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, ISRO. A major milestone in Vikram-1 development. For more information:… pic.twitter.com/tYtUWNZ5JS — ISRO (@isro) August 8, 2025

This is in line with the Government of India initiative on Space Policy, 2023. As per this police, necessary technical infrastructure and managerial guidance will be provided for the Private Sector players to contribute for the space economic growth. As predicted, the performance of the test bed and the associated systems is normal.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan

As reported in the ANI, earlier this week, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan had appreciated the successful launch of the jointly built NASA-ISRA Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. The ISRO Chairman called it “one of the most precise launches ever” using an indigenously developed GSLV rocket.

What do we know about NASA?

NASA stands for National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It is an USA based government agency and is responsible for science and technology related to the air and space.

Also read: Dhruva Space Set to Launch First Commercial Mission LEAP-1 with Indo-Australian Strategic Collaboration Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9