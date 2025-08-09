LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

The first static test of the Kalam 1200 Solid Rocket Motor has been accomplished successfully as per the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO's official website). This motor rocket is the first stage of Vikram – 1 Launch Vehicle of M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (SAPL), Hyderabad The test was conducted at Static Test complex of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO.

Kalam 1200 Solid Motor (Photo Credit- ISRO)
Kalam 1200 Solid Motor (Photo Credit- ISRO)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 9, 2025 10:52:40 IST

The first static test of the Kalam 1200 Solid Rocket Motor has been accomplished successfully as per the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO’s official website). This motor rocket is the first stage of Vikram – 1 Launch Vehicle of M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (SAPL), Hyderabad The test was conducted at Static Test complex of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO, Department of Space at 09:05 hrs on 8th August, 2025. 

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ISRO has called the Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket a major milestone in the configuration and realization of the systems for Vikram – 1 Launch Vehicle. Kalam 1200 Motor is a 11 m long, 1.7 m dia monolithic composite motor and has a Propellant Mass of 30t. Kalam 1200 Motor is the longest monolithic motor and is prepared at the Solid Propellant Plant, Sriharikota based on the design inputs. The design for the Test Stand has been prepared by the ISRO team. This stand is used for the static test of the motor.

This is in line with the Government of India initiative on Space Policy, 2023. As per this police, necessary technical infrastructure and managerial guidance will be provided for the Private Sector players to contribute for the space economic growth. As predicted, the performance of the test bed and the associated systems is normal.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan

As reported in the ANI, earlier this week, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan had appreciated the successful launch of the jointly built NASA-ISRA Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. The ISRO Chairman called it “one of the most precise launches ever” using an indigenously developed GSLV rocket. 

What do we know about NASA?

NASA stands for National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It is an USA based government agency and is responsible for science and technology related to the air and space.

Also read: Dhruva Space Set to Launch First Commercial Mission LEAP-1 with Indo-Australian Strategic Collaboration Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9

Tags: Government of India initiative on Space Policy 2023Indian Space Research OrganizationKalam 1200 Solid Rocket Motor

RELATED News

PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
IMD Issues Red Alert Across Cities As Heavy Rain Expected For The Next Three Days
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes

LATEST NEWS

Bharat Bind
Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar Breakup Forced Director’s Last-Minute Casting Changes To Save Dhadkan From Becoming Kaagaz Ke Phool – 25 Years Later
Bharat Bhushan Mandal
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Bhajuram
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Bhai Virendra
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?
Bhagerath Kumar
Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor
Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor
Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor
Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?