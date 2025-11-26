Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

Mumbai Police have arrested a temple priest after devotees discovered the idol of Hindu Goddess Kali Mata dressed to resemble Mother Mary at a shrine in the city, according to reports citing officials. A rediff report citing an official from the RCF police station, a video circulating on social media showed the Kali Mata idol adorned in Christian-style attire at a temple in suburban Chembur. The incident came to light on Sunday when devotees visiting the temple noticed the transformation.

Visitors were reportedly shocked to see the idol wearing a crown and red cloth, along with a cross placed on it. Candles had replaced traditional oil lamps, and church-style lighting had been installed inside the sanctum. The idol was also seen holding a child in its lap.

Priest Claims Divine Instruction To Adorn Her In Form Of Mother Mary

Devotees immediately questioned a temple priest identified as Ramesh. Police said the priest told them Goddess Kali had “appeared in his dream” and instructed him to “adorn her in the form of Mother Mary.”

Reportedly, one old Kali Mata murti in Mumbai Chembur’s Mysore Colony Shamshan Bhoomi was repainted into Mother Mary. This isn’t creativity—it’s disrespect. Faiths can coexist, but replacing one with another crosses every line😡 Ironically, Priest himself is involved in this.… pic.twitter.com/DobxrivmPu — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) November 25, 2025

Some local residents, however, alleged that the act was deliberate and claimed the priest may have been paid to carry it out.

Case Registered for Hurting Religious Sentiments

After devotees informed the police, a complaint was filed. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

Ramesh was taken into custody and later produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody.

Outrage Among Devotees

The incident has triggered anger and disbelief among worshippers, who described the transformation of the idol as deeply offensive and disrespectful to their faith. Many demanded strict action and restoration of the idol to its traditional appearance.

