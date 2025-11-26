LIVE TV
Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

Devotees at a Chembur temple were stunned after a Kali Mata idol was found dressed like Mother Mary, triggering outrage. Mumbai Police arrested the priest, who claimed the goddess instructed him in a dream to adorn her in this form. A case has been registered for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Mumbai priest arrested after Kali Mata idol found dressed like Mother Mary in Chembur temple, sparking outrage and police case. Photos: X.
Mumbai priest arrested after Kali Mata idol found dressed like Mother Mary in Chembur temple, sparking outrage and police case. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 26, 2025 08:38:37 IST

Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

Mumbai Police have arrested a temple priest after devotees discovered the idol of Hindu Goddess Kali Mata dressed to resemble Mother Mary at a shrine in the city, according to reports citing officials.  A rediff report citing an official from the RCF police station, a video circulating on social media showed the Kali Mata idol adorned in Christian-style attire at a temple in suburban Chembur. The incident came to light on Sunday when devotees visiting the temple noticed the transformation.

Visitors were reportedly shocked to see the idol wearing a crown and red cloth, along with a cross placed on it. Candles had replaced traditional oil lamps, and church-style lighting had been installed inside the sanctum. The idol was also seen holding a child in its lap.

Priest Claims Divine Instruction To Adorn Her In Form Of Mother Mary

Devotees immediately questioned a temple priest identified as Ramesh. Police said the priest told them Goddess Kali had “appeared in his dream” and instructed him to “adorn her in the form of Mother Mary.”

Some local residents, however, alleged that the act was deliberate and claimed the priest may have been paid to carry it out.

Case Registered for Hurting Religious Sentiments

After devotees informed the police, a complaint was filed. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

Ramesh was taken into custody and later produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody.

Outrage Among Devotees

The incident has triggered anger and disbelief among worshippers, who described the transformation of the idol as deeply offensive and disrespectful to their faith. Many demanded strict action and restoration of the idol to its traditional appearance.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 8:38 AM IST
Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

