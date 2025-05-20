Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Kalyan Building Collapse: 6 Killed In Devastating Accident During Renovation In Maharashtra

Kalyan Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vishwas Digambar Gujar confirmed that the flooring work on the fourth floor led to the disaster.

Kalyan Building Collapse: 6 Killed In Devastating Accident During Renovation In Maharashtra

Kalyan Building Collapse: 6 Killed In Devastating Accident During Renovation In Maharashtra


A routine renovation turned deadly in Kalyan on Tuesday when the fourth floor of the Shri Saptashringi building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least six people. The incident occurred during ongoing construction work inside the structure, which housed dozens of families.

Collapse Triggered by Slab Failure

Kalyan Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vishwas Digambar Gujar confirmed that the flooring work on the fourth floor led to the disaster.

“On the fourth floor of Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, flooring work was going on. During the renovation work, the slab of the fourth floor collapsed, taking with it slabs of all the subsequent lower floors like cards,” Gujar said.

The collapse caused a cascading failure, trapping 11 individuals under the rubble. Emergency services including the fire brigade responded promptly and began rescue operations.

Five people were pulled out alive, while six tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Evacuation and Structural Concerns

Gujar mentioned that authorities began clearing out the families’ belongings and ordered an evacuation of the premises.

“Clearance work is going on. There were a total of 52 families living here. This building will soon be demolished because its condition has deteriorated with time. Alternate arrangements for the families will be made,” he added.

Officials are now working to safely demolish the damaged structure and relocate affected residents.

Injuries and Ongoing Investigation

Several people injured in the collapse were taken to the hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the collapse and whether there were any safety violations during the renovation.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With Inputs From ANI)

