Kalyan Building Collapse: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media platform X to express his condolences and announce support for the affected families.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalyan on Tuesday when the fourth floor of the Shri Saptashringi building collapsed during renovation work, leading to the deaths of six individuals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media platform X to express his condolences and announce support for the affected families.

State Government Steps In with Support

“In a tragic incident in Kalyan, the roof of a building collapsed, unfortunately causing loss of lives of 6 citizens. My humble tributes to them. We stand strongly with the families in these difficult times,” said Fadnavis.

He confirmed that rescue operations have concluded, with the Municipal Commissioner personally overseeing efforts on site. Five people were injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, and the injured are in a stable condition. I pray for their speedy recovery. The families of the deceased will receive financial assistance of Rs five lakh from the State Government,” the Chief Minister added.

Renovation Work Blamed for Collapse

Earlier, Kalyan Sub-Divisional Officer Vishwas Digambar Gujar provided more details about the cause of the collapse.

“On the fourth floor of Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, flooring work was underway. During the renovation work, the slab of the fourth floor collapsed, taking with it slabs of all the subsequent lower floors like cards. 11 people were trapped in the rubble. Fire brigade and other teams rushed to the spot and started with the rescue work. Five people have been rescued and six people have died in the accident,” he said.

The official stated that immediate clearance operations were initiated, and the building’s structural integrity had been compromised over time.

Building to Be Demolished, Families to Be Relocated

According to Gujar, the Shri Saptashringi building housed 52 families. Authorities have decided to demolish the structure due to its deteriorating condition.

“Clearance work is going on. There were a total of 52 families living here. This building will soon be demolished because its condition has deteriorated over time. Alternate arrangements for the families will be made,” he said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and some remain in critical condition. The administration has launched an investigation into the collapse to determine accountability and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor Showcase: Indian Army Highlights Indigenous Defence Technology Along LoC