Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Vishal Gawli was arrested in December 2024 for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area.

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Vishal Gawli


Vishal Gawli, the key accused in the brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan, Maharashtra, reportedly died by suicide in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday morning. The 35-year-old was found hanging in the prison toilet around 3:30 am, police officials confirmed.

According to a statement by the Kharghar police, Gawli allegedly used a towel to hang himself. He had gone to the toilet during the early hours when the incident occurred. The jail authorities discovered his body and immediately informed local police. A panchnama (spot inspection) was carried out, and his body was sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Accused in Heinous Kalyan Case

Vishal Gawli was arrested in December 2024 for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area. The child had gone missing on December 24, and her body was later recovered from Bapgaon village in Padgha under the jurisdiction of Thane Rural police.

The case triggered widespread outrage and demands for swift justice across Maharashtra.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following a detailed investigation, police arrested Gawli and his wife, Sakshi Gawli, on multiple charges, including kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, destruction of evidence, and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In February 2025, the Kalyan police filed a 948-page chargesheet against the couple. According to the chargesheet, Vishal raped and murdered the child, while Sakshi assisted in disposing of the body to cover up the crime.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Filed under

Kalyan rape case Vishal Gawli suicide

Vishal Gawli, the key acc

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail
In a tragic incident in V

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha
Newcastle United manager

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days
Tahawwur Rana, a key accu

26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases
Sunrisers Hyderabad opene

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases

26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?