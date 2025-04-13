Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Vishal Gawli, the key accused in the brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan, Maharashtra, reportedly died by suicide in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday morning. The 35-year-old was found hanging in the prison toilet around 3:30 am, police officials confirmed.

According to a statement by the Kharghar police, Gawli allegedly used a towel to hang himself. He had gone to the toilet during the early hours when the incident occurred. The jail authorities discovered his body and immediately informed local police. A panchnama (spot inspection) was carried out, and his body was sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Accused in Heinous Kalyan Case

Vishal Gawli was arrested in December 2024 for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area. The child had gone missing on December 24, and her body was later recovered from Bapgaon village in Padgha under the jurisdiction of Thane Rural police.

The case triggered widespread outrage and demands for swift justice across Maharashtra.

Following a detailed investigation, police arrested Gawli and his wife, Sakshi Gawli, on multiple charges, including kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, destruction of evidence, and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In February 2025, the Kalyan police filed a 948-page chargesheet against the couple. According to the chargesheet, Vishal raped and murdered the child, while Sakshi assisted in disposing of the body to cover up the crime.

