Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday came down heavily on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan for his recent remarks about the Kannada language, accusing him of making "controversial statements" purely for political mileage and publicity.

Speaking to reporters, Karandlaje said Haasan, once widely admired as an actor, seemed to be stirring controversy to remain politically relevant. “Everyone’s popularity doesn’t last forever. Kamal Haasan was a celebrated actor once. Now he’s a politician trying to raise his value by triggering linguistic emotions,” she stated.

The Minister criticised Haasan for forgetting his own professional past in Karnataka. “He worked here, ate here, drank water here, and yet chose to make such a divisive statement. This isn’t going to work. We are not separate — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam — we all work together,” she added.

The controversy stems from Haasan’s statement claiming “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” which has drawn sharp reactions across Karnataka. Condemning the statement, Karandlaje accused the actor of trying to provoke unrest between states and languages.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has taken a strong stance. The body warned it would block the release of Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka unless he issued a public apology by May 30.

Haasan, however, stood his ground. On Friday, he refused to apologise, stating his faith in law and justice and reaffirming his affection for Karnataka. On Wednesday, he had attempted to clarify his position by saying his words came “out of love” and that “love will never apologise.”

