Kamal Haasan To Enter Rajya Sabha With DMK Support, Marks Political Shift For MNM

MNM chief Kamal Haasan will make his Parliament debut through the Rajya Sabha with support from the DMK, signaling a major political shift for his party and setting the stage for a stronger presence in Tamil Nadu politics.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is poised to make his Rajya Sabha debut, following a strategic alliance between his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Rajya Sabha elections for eight seats six from Tamil Nadu and two from Assam are scheduled for June 19.

Haasan, 70, was offered a choice between contesting a Lok Sabha seat or accepting a Rajya Sabha berth after his party joined the DMK-led alliance before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Opting out of a direct Lok Sabha contest, Haasan had instead decided to back the DMK-Congress alliance across Tamil Nadu.

“Our voice will be heard in Parliament this year. Next year, your voice will be heard in the State Assembly,” Kamal Haasan at MNM’s 8th founding day event in Chennai.

While this move marks a significant shift, it is also symbolic. When Haasan launched MNM in 2018, it was positioned as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK. His decision to now align with DMK suggests a strategic recalibration aimed at gaining national political relevance.

According to sources close to the DMK, Haasan’s nomination is part of the party’s strategy to boost its presence in Parliament with allied voices of national stature. Party insiders say the DMK, with 134 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, is expected to win four of the six seats up for grabs. The remaining two seats are likely to go to AIADMK, which has recently revived its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The term of six sitting Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla, P Wilson, and Vaiko is set to expire on July 25, paving the way for new entrants like Haasan.

While Haasan has yet to formally file his nomination, his Parliament debut is expected to elevate his profile on national issues, particularly those concerning federalism, Tamil culture, and anti-corruption core tenets of his political narrative.

This Rajya Sabha move is seen as a stepping stone to a larger political role in Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly elections, where Haasan hinted that MNM aims to make a significant mark.

