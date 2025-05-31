Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row

‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row

Speaking in Chennai, the actor said he believes in law and justice and reiterated his affection for Karnataka. “Threats are not new to me,” he said, brushing aside calls for an apology.

‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row

Karnataka's Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, on Friday said that veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s films will be banned in the state if he fails to apologise for his recent controversial remarks on the Kannada language.


Karnataka’s Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, on Friday said that veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s films will be banned in the state if he fails to apologise for his recent controversial remarks on the Kannada language. This comes amid a growing backlash over Haasan’s claim that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life.

Tangadagi backed the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC)’s decision not to allow the release of Thug Life unless Haasan issues a public apology. “If he doesn’t apologise, his films will not be allowed in Karnataka. This is the decision of the KFCC, and the government supports it. Any light comment against Kannada will not be tolerated,” he told reporters.

KFCC President M Narasimhalu said that the exhibitors and distributors have voluntarily decided not to screen Thug Life unless Haasan apologises by May 30. “We are not enforcing a legal ban, but the industry stands with Kannada organisations and sentiments,” Narasimhalu said.

Kamal Haasan, however, has refused to apologise, maintaining his stand. Speaking in Chennai, the actor said he believes in law and justice and reiterated his affection for Karnataka. “Threats are not new to me,” he said, brushing aside calls for an apology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Widespread outrage

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada organisations and cultural groups, who have demanded a ban on the actor’s films. Political leaders across party lines have also condemned Haasan’s statement.

Tangadagi revealed he had requested Kannada star Shivarajkumar to speak with Haasan and help resolve the issue, invoking the late Dr Rajkumar’s legacy of promoting Kannada pride.

“Language comes first whoever you are,” Tangadagi stressed. “Kamal Haasan may be a celebrated actor across languages, but disrespect to Kannada will not be tolerated.”

KFCC officials said they are in touch with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and expressed hope for a resolution in the coming days, though Haasan appears adamant in his stance, possibly due to political reasons.

The release of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Haasan, remains uncertain in Karnataka as tensions continue to rise over the language dispute.

ALSO READ: DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

Filed under

Kamal Haasan Kannada controversy Thug Life movie ban

Hegseth assured Indo-Paci

Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties
President Trump on Friday

Trump Announces 50% Tariff Hike, Backs Nippon Steel Deal In Visit To Pennsylvania
In a landmark judgment, t

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case
Karnataka's Minister for

‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row
In a major crackdown on i

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Joh

‘Pakistan Chose To Be A Nation In The Name Of A Religion’: Indian Delegation Slams...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties

Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties

Trump Announces 50% Tariff Hike, Backs Nippon Steel Deal In Visit To Pennsylvania

Trump Announces 50% Tariff Hike, Backs Nippon Steel Deal In Visit To Pennsylvania

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

‘Pakistan Chose To Be A Nation In The Name Of A Religion’: Indian Delegation Slams Pakistan In Indonesia

‘Pakistan Chose To Be A Nation In The Name Of A Religion’: Indian Delegation Slams...

Entertainment

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth