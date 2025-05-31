‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row

Speaking in Chennai, the actor said he believes in law and justice and reiterated his affection for Karnataka. “Threats are not new to me,” he said, brushing aside calls for an apology.

Karnataka's Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, on Friday said that veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s films will be banned in the state if he fails to apologise for his recent controversial remarks on the Kannada language.

Karnataka’s Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, on Friday said that veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s films will be banned in the state if he fails to apologise for his recent controversial remarks on the Kannada language. This comes amid a growing backlash over Haasan’s claim that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life.

Tangadagi backed the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC)’s decision not to allow the release of Thug Life unless Haasan issues a public apology. “If he doesn’t apologise, his films will not be allowed in Karnataka. This is the decision of the KFCC, and the government supports it. Any light comment against Kannada will not be tolerated,” he told reporters.

KFCC President M Narasimhalu said that the exhibitors and distributors have voluntarily decided not to screen Thug Life unless Haasan apologises by May 30. “We are not enforcing a legal ban, but the industry stands with Kannada organisations and sentiments,” Narasimhalu said.

Kamal Haasan, however, has refused to apologise, maintaining his stand. Speaking in Chennai, the actor said he believes in law and justice and reiterated his affection for Karnataka. “Threats are not new to me,” he said, brushing aside calls for an apology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Widespread outrage

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada organisations and cultural groups, who have demanded a ban on the actor’s films. Political leaders across party lines have also condemned Haasan’s statement.

Tangadagi revealed he had requested Kannada star Shivarajkumar to speak with Haasan and help resolve the issue, invoking the late Dr Rajkumar’s legacy of promoting Kannada pride.

“Language comes first whoever you are,” Tangadagi stressed. “Kamal Haasan may be a celebrated actor across languages, but disrespect to Kannada will not be tolerated.”

KFCC officials said they are in touch with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and expressed hope for a resolution in the coming days, though Haasan appears adamant in his stance, possibly due to political reasons.

The release of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Haasan, remains uncertain in Karnataka as tensions continue to rise over the language dispute.

ALSO READ: DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained