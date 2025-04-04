Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kancha Gachibowli Forest Deforestation May Lead To Temperature Rise In Hyderabad, Warn Ecologists

Kancha Gachibowli Forest Deforestation May Lead To Temperature Rise In Hyderabad, Warn Ecologists

According to the State of Forests Report, Telangana’s forests occupy about 24% of the state's total geographical area, but rapid infrastructure expansion since 2014 has led to significant biodiversity loss.

Kancha Gachibowli Forest Deforestation May Lead To Temperature Rise In Hyderabad, Warn Ecologists

Kancha Gachibowli Forest


The large-scale deforestation of Kancha Gachibowli Forest (KGF) in Hyderabad’s Rangareddy district to make way for a new IT park has sparked outrage among environmentalists, students, and citizens, who warn of severe ecological consequences.

Long regarded as the city’s green lungs, a major portion of the 400-acre forest has been razed, despite a detailed ecological report warning of irreversible environmental damage. The Ecological Heritage Report, authored by ecologist Arun Vasireddy and wildlife photographer Sriram Reddy, both University of Hyderabad alumni, predicts that the clearing will lead to a temperature rise of 1-4°C in the surrounding areas of Tellapur, Nallagandla, and Gachibowli.

The report also highlights the economic toll of the destruction, warning that local residents and IT giants such as Microsoft, Infosys, and Wipro all based nearby will face higher power costs due to increased cooling demands.

Ecological Hotspot Lost to Urban Expansion

Kancha Gachibowli Forest was home to 233 bird species and 72 tree varieties, supporting over 40,000 trees and rich biodiversity. The area also plays a key role in flood prevention and the sustenance of freshwater lakes, being situated at the highest point of the Manjira river basin. The report states, “Every drop of water preserved here affects thousands of hectares and the entire basin ecosystem.”

The forest was also the only known habitat of the Murricia hyderabadensis, a rare spider species discovered in 2010. The site also shelters vulnerable and endangered species like the Indian Rock Python, Star Tortoise, Bengal Monitor Lizard, and Spotted Deer, all listed under the IUCN Red List and India’s Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

According to the State of Forests Report, Telangana’s forests occupy about 24% of the state’s total geographical area, but rapid infrastructure expansion since 2014 has led to significant biodiversity loss.

Political and Student Protests Mount

The deforestation has triggered widespread student protests led by the University of Hyderabad community, who have called it a “systematic environmental destruction”. Political tension has also escalated, with the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) promising to reclaim the land and restore it as an ecological zone if voted back to power.

“Kancha Gachibowli is more than just green cover it’s a climate regulator, a biodiversity hotspot, and a lifeline for Hyderabad’s urban sustainability,” the report concludes. As Hyderabad’s IT corridor expands, the question remains at what environmental cost?

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Aaditya Jain Extradited From UAE By CBI In Major Crackdown

Filed under

Hyderabad University land dispute Kancha Gachibowli Forest

newsx

US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Return Man Wrongly Deported to El Salvador’s Mega-Prison
A powerful 6.9-magnitude

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued
newsx

Meet Rabea Rogge, Who Is Now First German Woman In Space
The large-scale deforesta

Kancha Gachibowli Forest Deforestation May Lead To Temperature Rise In Hyderabad, Warn Ecologists
newsx

Virat Kohli Switches To Acting In Turkish Drama? Or He Has A Doppelgänger – Know...
In a major breakthrough i

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Aaditya Jain Extradited From UAE By CBI In Major Crackdown
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Return Man Wrongly Deported to El Salvador’s Mega-Prison

US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Return Man Wrongly Deported to El Salvador’s Mega-Prison

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

Meet Rabea Rogge, Who Is Now First German Woman In Space

Meet Rabea Rogge, Who Is Now First German Woman In Space

Virat Kohli Switches To Acting In Turkish Drama? Or He Has A Doppelgänger – Know Here

Virat Kohli Switches To Acting In Turkish Drama? Or He Has A Doppelgänger – Know...

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Aaditya Jain Extradited From UAE By CBI In Major Crackdown

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Aaditya Jain Extradited From UAE By CBI In Major Crackdown

Entertainment

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture