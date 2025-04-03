Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  Kangana Ranaut On Waqf Amendment Bill, Says It Will Help Optimize Vast Waqf Land Holdings

Kangana Ranaut On Waqf Amendment Bill, Says It Will Help Optimize Vast Waqf Land Holdings

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has lauded the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a "historic" step in closing legal loopholes.

Kangana Ranaut On Waqf Amendment Bill, Says It Will Help Optimize Vast Waqf Land Holdings

Kangana Ranaut On Waqf Amendment Bill, Says It Will Help Optimize Vast Waqf Land Holdings


BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has lauded the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a “historic” step in closing legal loopholes. She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in addressing inefficiencies and ensuring accountability.

Speaking to the media, Ranaut stressed that no institution or individual should be above the Constitution. She praised the government’s continued efforts in fighting corruption and improving governance.

A Step Towards Legal Accountability

Ranaut highlighted how the country had long suffered from systems that operated beyond legal scrutiny. “Today is a historic day. The reason we are witnessing this significant moment in our country is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she stated, underscoring the gravity of the moment.

She pointed out that unchecked systems had negatively impacted the country for years. “Now, just think about how many such systems exist that affect the country, and yet, it is hard to believe. Can anything be above the law in this country?” she questioned, emphasizing the need for reform.

According to Ranaut, the lack of a legal framework allowed certain entities to function with complete immunity, leading to corruption. “If something has no legal framework, it enjoys complete immunity. Such unlawful activities have been eating away at the system like termites,” she remarked.

Modi’s Leadership in National Development

Ranaut also pointed out that major national projects, which had been stuck for years, were now being completed under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “Before this, look at the state the country was in. The nation is now witnessing and understanding that whether it is Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, or any other region, projects that had been stalled for years are finally being completed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” she said.

She further elaborated on the vast expanse of Waqf land holdings and the importance of regulatory bodies in addressing these concerns. “Just look at how vast the area under control is—larger than many countries—and now, all regulatory bodies, whether they are DCs, collectors, or others, will actively address these issues,” she added.

Reiterating the significance of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Ranaut emphasized that it affirms the rule of law. “No individual, institution, or religious organization is above the law and the Constitution,” she asserted.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the bill, she stated, “If I were to summarize the essence of this bill, it simply states that no one is above the Constitution of this country.”

“Today, we are fortunate to see this day, where corruption, which was eating away at the country like termites, will finally be eradicated,” she concluded.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha worked beyond midnight to pass the bill. Speaker Om Birla later announced the voting results: “Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favor of the proposal.”

The revised bill was introduced after incorporating recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee. It aims to amend the 1995 Act by improving the management of Waqf properties, streamlining the registration process, and enhancing technology’s role in administration.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Waqf Board or ‘Land Mafia’ Board? Yogi Adityanath’s Strong Criticism Amid Waqf Amendment Bill

 

