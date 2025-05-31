Home
Kangana Ranaut Speaks Out for Sharmishta Panoli: ‘Stop Harassing Her’ Amid Controversy

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has spoken out in support of Instagram influencer and law student Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested in Gurugram by Kolkata Police late Friday night.

The arrest followed a now-deleted video where Panoli called out Bollywood celebrities for their silence on Operation Sindoor, a military retaliation launched by India following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kangana Slams “Bullying” Over a Social Media Post

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana questioned the severity of the response.

“I agree that Sharmishta used some unpleasant words for her expression but such words most youngsters use these days,” she wrote. “She apologised for her statements and that should be enough, no need to bully or harass her further. She should be released immediately.”

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story for Sharmishta Panoli

Panoli, currently pursuing law at Pune’s Law University, reportedly removed the video and posted a public apology after receiving backlash online. Despite this, the legal complaint had already been filed, resulting in her arrest. Her family also received legal notices before the police action was taken.

Free Speech or Provocation? The Debate Heats Up

The video in question criticized several Bollywood stars for not speaking out about Operation Sindoor. This was a cross-border military operation launched in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

While the military strike received praise from many, it also triggered strong reactions on social media. Influencers like Panoli voiced their opinions, some of which have now drawn legal consequences. The situation is raising questions about the boundaries of digital expression and accountability.

Panoli’s arrest has added fuel to an ongoing conversation about freedom of speech. Young content creators are increasingly finding their online commentary coming under legal scrutiny.

Kangana Continues to Champion Controversial Voices

Kangana’s defense of Panoli reflects her consistent stance in supporting individuals who express views outside the mainstream.

She has often positioned herself as someone willing to speak out when others stay silent, particularly on matters involving national interest or social controversy.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biographical political drama she also wrote, directed, and produced.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sharmishta Panoli, Influencer Arrested For Her Controversial Comments On Operation Sindoor?

 

