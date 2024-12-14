Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Kangana Ranaut Stresses Accountability In Reaction To Allu Arjun's Arrest

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman, Revathi, and left her son critically injured.

Kangana Ranaut Stresses Accountability In Reaction To Allu Arjun’s Arrest

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman, Revathi, and left her son critically injured. Speaking about the incident, Kangana described it as “very unfortunate” and emphasized the need for accountability, irrespective of one’s celebrity status.

“It is very unfortunate. I am a very big supporter of Allu Arjun ji. Having said that, you have to set an example. He has got the bail. But just because we are high-profile people, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have any consequences. People’s lives are very precious. Be it smoking ads or a crowded theatre, I think they (the Pushpa 2 team) were present at the event. Everybody should have accountability,” she said.

The tragedy occurred when incomplete exit arrangements by the theatre management led to a stampede during Allu Arjun’s surprise visit to promote Pushpa 2. The incident claimed the life of a woman and caused injuries to others.

Celebrities React to Arrest

Several actors and filmmakers have shared their views on Allu Arjun’s arrest.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna expressed her dismay, stating that it was “disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual” and described the situation as “unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma questioned the fairness of holding an actor accountable for such incidents. He remarked, “Will god be arrested for devotees’ death during religious occasions, or will politicians be arrested for people’s deaths during election campaigns? It’s the police and organiser’s job to take care of safety protocols. How will actors and politicians do it?”

Actor Vivek Oberoi also echoed similar sentiments, questioning the rationale behind Arjun’s arrest.

Actor Nani expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation, stating, “One person is not responsible for this. If the enthusiasm shown by government authorities and media in the case of a celebrity was the same for regular citizens, we would have lived in a better society.” He further called for learning from this tragedy to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Actor Varun Dhawan added, “Safety protocols are not something an actor can take on himself. The incident that took place is very painful. I feel very sorry and send my condolences. But at the same time, you can’t blame one person for this.”

Judicial Proceedings and Bail

Arjun, who was arrested on Friday morning, was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. Due to procedural delays, the actor had to spend the night in jail and was expected to be released on Saturday morning.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on accountability and the responsibility of public figures at crowded events.

