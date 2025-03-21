Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Accused Of ‘Misusing’ Police Protocol In Gold Smuggling Probe

The ongoing investigation into the alleged involvement of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in a gold smuggling case has strengthened claims that his stepdaughter, Kannada actress Ranya Rao, misused police protocols at Kempegowda International Airport.

According to sources quoted by PTI, an inquiry led by additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta revealed that Ranya Rao repeatedly availed herself of police protocol services upon her arrival from Dubai at Bengaluru airport. CCTV footage corroborated these allegations, showing the actress utilizing high-ranking police privileges, a facility typically reserved for senior officials and dignitaries.

Karnataka DGP-Rank Officer Sent on Compulsory Leave

Following these revelations, the Karnataka government placed the senior IPS officer, K Ramachandra Rao, on compulsory leave. He was recently questioned by investigators, and his statement was recorded as part of the probe led by Gaurav Gupta. Authorities are examining his potential role in facilitating the alleged smuggling operations.

The state government appointed additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta on March 10 to probe K Ramachandra Rao’s suspected involvement in gold smuggling. The allegations surfaced after Ranya Rao was caught carrying gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai on March 3.

Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore, as per a statement by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Frequent Trips Raise Suspicion

Investigators have found that Ranya Rao, along with her associate, Telugu actor Tarun Konduru Raju, made 26 trips between January and March 2024, raising concerns over a possible smuggling network. Further records indicate that the actress took 56 trips to Dubai between 2023 and 2024, fueling speculation about her deep involvement in illicit activities.

The Karnataka government is expanding the scope of the investigation to uncover potential lapses in protocol enforcement and misuse of police privileges. With mounting evidence and scrutiny, the case is likely to lead to further legal action against those involved.

