Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Alleges Assault In Custody, Says ‘Slapped 10-15 times’

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, main accused in ₹12.56 crore gold smuggling case, has now alleged that she was physically assaulted, denied food and sleep, and forced to sign blank documents while in DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) custody. This starkly contradicts her earlier court statement, where she denied being assaulted.

Ranya, who was arrested at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 while returning from Dubai, had initially confessed to smuggling 17 gold bars, claiming she was paid ₹1 lakh per kilogram and learned concealment techniques from YouTube. However, in a letter to the Additional Director General of DRI, she now claims she was framed and coerced into signing 50-60 typed pages and 40 blank sheets under duress.

“From the moment of my apprehension until I was presented in court, I was physically assaulted, slapped 10-15 times by officers whom I can identify,” Ranya wrote in her letter from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, where she remains in judicial custody.

Claims of Harassment and Threats

The actress further alleged that officials threatened to expose her father’s identity if she did not comply. Her stepfather, senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, has denied any connection to the case. Ranya also claimed she was denied food and sleep for over 24 hours and was under immense mental and physical pressure.

An image of Ranya in custody, showing visible dark circles under her eyes, had earlier gone viral, raising concerns over possible mistreatment.

Following her arrest, raids at Ranya’s properties led to the recovery of gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have expanded their probe into her alleged links to an international smuggling network.

Her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, is also under investigation after authorities found he booked her Dubai tickets using his credit card. Meanwhile, the DRI is analyzing footage from Ranya’s recent wedding, guest lists, and expensive gifts to uncover possible smuggling connections.

Bail Denied, Case Takes a New Turn

On March 14, a special Bengaluru court rejected Ranya’s bail plea, citing the seriousness of the charges. With multiple conflicting statements from the actress, the case has taken several twists, leaving investigators and the public questioning what really happened.

The DRI has yet to respond to her allegations, while legal experts suggest that her retraction could either be a desperate legal strategy or an exposure of deeper systemic issues. As the high-profile case unfolds, all eyes remain on what the next chapter will bring.

