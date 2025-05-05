Dousing efforts are still in progress, and further details about the incident and the condition of those trapped are currently awaited.

Kanpur Fire Incident: Mayor Reveals Family of Five Stuck in Burning Building

A fierce fire broke out on Sunday in a six-storey structure located in the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur, creating panic in the locality.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the building, which reportedly houses a leather manufacturing unit.

Family Trapped Inside Factory

Amid the chaos, it was revealed that five members of a family were trapped inside the burning building.

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey confirmed the news and stated that rescue operations were actively being carried out.

“Fire broke out in the shoe factory…Five people of a family are trapped inside…Efforts to douse the fire are underway…” Kanpur Mayor told ANI.

Factory Identified as Leather Unit

Officials identified the building as a leather factory, adding to concerns over the flammable materials possibly stored inside.

“Fire broke out in a six-storey building, which is a leather factory…Efforts to douse the fire are underway…” said Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma.

The situation remains tense as firefighters continue to battle the blaze in an attempt to bring it under control and locate the trapped individuals.

Ongoing Response and Awaited Updates

Multiple fire engines have been deployed at the site.

Dousing efforts are still in progress, and further details about the incident and the condition of those trapped are currently awaited.

