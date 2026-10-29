Kanpur Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Update: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Kanpur Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival traditionally observed by married women who pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted at night. Sargi, evening worship, the recitation or listening of the vrat katha, and offering arghya to the Moon form important parts of the observance, although practices may differ between families.

Karwa Chauth falls on October 29 this year according to the published Kanpur Panchang calendars. However, exact Moonrise and puja timings are astronomical or Panchang-based calculations rather than government-certified predictions. Different calendars may show slightly different timings because of their calculation methods, so devotees should consult a trusted local Panchang for their own observance.

Kanpur Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time

The Moon is expected to rise in Kanpur at around 8:05 PM IST on October 29, according to several city-specific Panchang listings. Drik Panchang’s Kanpur calendar gives a Moonrise time of approximately 8:10 PM IST. These figures differ slightly, so the expected Moonrise should be treated as a window rather than a guaranteed moment of visibility.

The Moon’s calculated rise does not always mean it will be immediately visible from every location. Cloud cover, haze, nearby buildings and other obstructions can delay the first clear sighting. Devotees should look towards an unobstructed horizon and follow their family’s customary ritual practices.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat In Kanpur

Published Kanpur Panchang calendars place the evening puja period at approximately 5:29 PM to 6:45 PM IST. This is a location-specific reference for planning the evening worship and vrat katha.

The exact muhurat may vary depending on the Panchang and the tradition being followed. Devotees who follow a particular family or temple tradition should confirm the relevant timings locally rather than relying on a single online listing.

Kanpur Karwa Chauth 2026: Sunrise, Sunset And Fasting Details

For October 29, Kanpur’s city-specific Panchang listings indicate sunrise at around 6:16 AM IST and sunset at approximately 5:29 PM IST.

The traditional fast commonly begins before sunrise, after sargi where that custom is followed, and continues until the Moon is sighted. In many households, devotees view the Moon through a sieve, offer arghya and then break their fast. The sequence and details of the rituals can vary by family and community.

Kanpur Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE Updates: Key Details

Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Expected Moonrise: Around 8:05 PM to 8:10 PM IST, depending on the Panchang calculation.

Evening puja reference: Approximately 5:29 PM to 6:45 PM IST.

Sunrise: Around 6:16 AM IST.

Sunset: Around 5:29 PM IST.

Important note: These are published Panchang and astronomical estimates, not government-certified timing predictions. Actual Moon visibility may be affected by weather and local obstructions.