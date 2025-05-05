Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze

In a devastating fire that broke out in the Chamanganj area of Kanpur late Sunday night, a man and his wife were killed, and their three children are feared dead.

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze


In a devastating fire that broke out in the Chamanganj area of Kanpur late Sunday night, a man and his wife were killed, and their three children are feared dead. The blaze engulfed a five-storey building that housed a shoe manufacturing factory on its lower floors.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the bodies of Mohammad Danish (45) and his wife Nazneen Saba (42) were recovered from the fourth floor of the building. Their daughters—Sara (15), Simran (12), and Inaya (7)—are feared to have also perished, though their remains have not yet been confirmed.

The fire erupted with such intensity that firefighters struggled for hours to access the upper floors. Initial reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit or faulty wiring, likely originating from the factory operations. The situation worsened when domestic LPG cylinders exploded inside the family’s home.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh confirmed that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. Meanwhile, several nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and firefighting operations are still ongoing.

Must Read: Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor

Filed under

Kanpur Fire tragedy

newsx

Mamata Banerjee Visits Murshidabad Amid Post-Violence Tensions Over Waqf Law
newsx

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze
newsx

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor
newsx

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory
newsx

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC
newsx

Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Visits Murshidabad Amid Post-Violence Tensions Over Waqf Law

Mamata Banerjee Visits Murshidabad Amid Post-Violence Tensions Over Waqf Law

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC

Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days

Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days

Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media