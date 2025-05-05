Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze

In a devastating fire that broke out in the Chamanganj area of Kanpur late Sunday night, a man and his wife were killed, and their three children are feared dead.

In a devastating fire that broke out in the Chamanganj area of Kanpur late Sunday night, a man and his wife were killed, and their three children are feared dead. The blaze engulfed a five-storey building that housed a shoe manufacturing factory on its lower floors.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the bodies of Mohammad Danish (45) and his wife Nazneen Saba (42) were recovered from the fourth floor of the building. Their daughters—Sara (15), Simran (12), and Inaya (7)—are feared to have also perished, though their remains have not yet been confirmed.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On Kanpur fire, ACP Kanpur Tej Bahadur Singh says “A total of five people have lost their lives in the fire incident, including Danish, his wife and three children. The fire has been controlled.” pic.twitter.com/kVaNLSq1ZP — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fire erupted with such intensity that firefighters struggled for hours to access the upper floors. Initial reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit or faulty wiring, likely originating from the factory operations. The situation worsened when domestic LPG cylinders exploded inside the family’s home.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh confirmed that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. Meanwhile, several nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and firefighting operations are still ongoing.

Must Read: Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor