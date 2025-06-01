Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kanpur Woman Files Complaint Of Gang-Rape After Being Given Drugged Laddoo At Ashram

Kanpur Woman Files Complaint Of Gang-Rape After Being Given Drugged Laddoo At Ashram

According to her statement, once inside the ashram, she was offered a laddoo which caused her to lose consciousness.

Kanpur Woman Files Complaint Of Gang-Rape After Being Given Drugged Laddoo At Ashram

A national-level Taekwondo player has accused the chief priest of an ashram and several others of gang-raping her after allegedly giving her a drug-laced laddoo.


A national-level Taekwondo player has accused the chief priest of an ashram and several others of gang-raping her after allegedly giving her a drug-laced laddoo. The incident, according to the survivor, took place in January at an ashram located next to a police station in Kanpur. The complaint was filed nearly four months later due to fears over the accused men’s alleged political influence.

Survivor Alleges Drugging and Gang-Rape Inside Kanpur Ashram

The survivor, a resident of Kanpur’s Govind Nagar, told police that she had approached a man named Govind Mahto while looking for a space to set up a small business selling second-hand clothes. Mahto allegedly invited her to the ashram under the pretext of introducing her to influential people who could help her find a shop.

According to her statement, once inside the ashram, she was offered a laddoo which caused her to lose consciousness. She claims she was then gang-raped by Govind Mahto who she identified as the mahant (chief priest) of the ashram and several others, including temple priests.

Viral Video Evidence Submitted to Police

A video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media and was also submitted to police by the survivor. The footage reportedly shows an elderly man sexually assaulting her inside the ashram. The authenticity and source of the video are currently under investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When questioned about the delay in reporting the incident, the survivor told officials that she feared retaliation due to the alleged political connections of the accused. She said this prevented her from approaching authorities earlier.

Police Launch Investigation, Accused Deny Allegations

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mahesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered. “The woman approached the DCP, and the complaint was handed over to me for investigation. We have visited the ashram room shown in the video and are examining all aspects,” he stated.

In response, the ashram’s priests have denied the allegations, claiming they were in Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela at the time of the alleged assault. They have submitted photos and videos as alibi evidence, which are also being verified by the police.

Authorities have assured that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted. The survivor’s statement has been recorded, and forensic analysis of the video footage is underway. Police say appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

ALSO READ: Protests Against Kamal Haasan Intensify In Karnataka Over Kannada-Tamil Remarks, Effigies Burnt

Filed under

Kanpur gang-rape case Taekwondo player rape

newsx

GK Question: Which Is The Only State In India With ZERO Covid-19 Cases?
All-party delegation lead

‘Can’t Afford To Dwell On It’, Says Shashi Tharoor Amid Congress Backlash, Dismisses Criticism
A national-level Taekwond

Kanpur Woman Files Complaint Of Gang-Rape After Being Given Drugged Laddoo At Ashram
Actor Kamal Haasan’s up

Protests Against Kamal Haasan Intensify In Karnataka Over Kannada-Tamil Remarks, Effigies Burnt
Two police officers were

2 Police Officers Shot In Baldwin Park: Suspect Opens Fire With Rifle
newsx

Numbers Aren’t Important: CDS Admits To Initial Jet Losses, Stresses Tactical Recovery
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

GK Question: Which Is The Only State In India With ZERO Covid-19 Cases?

GK Question: Which Is The Only State In India With ZERO Covid-19 Cases?

‘Can’t Afford To Dwell On It’, Says Shashi Tharoor Amid Congress Backlash, Dismisses Criticism

‘Can’t Afford To Dwell On It’, Says Shashi Tharoor Amid Congress Backlash, Dismisses Criticism

Protests Against Kamal Haasan Intensify In Karnataka Over Kannada-Tamil Remarks, Effigies Burnt

Protests Against Kamal Haasan Intensify In Karnataka Over Kannada-Tamil Remarks, Effigies Burnt

2 Police Officers Shot In Baldwin Park: Suspect Opens Fire With Rifle

2 Police Officers Shot In Baldwin Park: Suspect Opens Fire With Rifle

Numbers Aren’t Important: CDS Admits To Initial Jet Losses, Stresses Tactical Recovery

Numbers Aren’t Important: CDS Admits To Initial Jet Losses, Stresses Tactical Recovery

Entertainment

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth