Kanpur Woman Files Complaint Of Gang-Rape After Being Given Drugged Laddoo At Ashram

A national-level Taekwondo player has accused the chief priest of an ashram and several others of gang-raping her after allegedly giving her a drug-laced laddoo.

A national-level Taekwondo player has accused the chief priest of an ashram and several others of gang-raping her after allegedly giving her a drug-laced laddoo. The incident, according to the survivor, took place in January at an ashram located next to a police station in Kanpur. The complaint was filed nearly four months later due to fears over the accused men’s alleged political influence.

Survivor Alleges Drugging and Gang-Rape Inside Kanpur Ashram

The survivor, a resident of Kanpur’s Govind Nagar, told police that she had approached a man named Govind Mahto while looking for a space to set up a small business selling second-hand clothes. Mahto allegedly invited her to the ashram under the pretext of introducing her to influential people who could help her find a shop.

According to her statement, once inside the ashram, she was offered a laddoo which caused her to lose consciousness. She claims she was then gang-raped by Govind Mahto who she identified as the mahant (chief priest) of the ashram and several others, including temple priests.

Viral Video Evidence Submitted to Police

A video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media and was also submitted to police by the survivor. The footage reportedly shows an elderly man sexually assaulting her inside the ashram. The authenticity and source of the video are currently under investigation.

When questioned about the delay in reporting the incident, the survivor told officials that she feared retaliation due to the alleged political connections of the accused. She said this prevented her from approaching authorities earlier.

Police Launch Investigation, Accused Deny Allegations

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mahesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered. “The woman approached the DCP, and the complaint was handed over to me for investigation. We have visited the ashram room shown in the video and are examining all aspects,” he stated.

In response, the ashram’s priests have denied the allegations, claiming they were in Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela at the time of the alleged assault. They have submitted photos and videos as alibi evidence, which are also being verified by the police.

Authorities have assured that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted. The survivor’s statement has been recorded, and forensic analysis of the video footage is underway. Police say appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

