Kanwar Yatra 2026 Begins Today: Heavy Security, Traffic Curbs on Delhi-Haridwar Corridor Till August 11; Check Routes, Diversions

Dressed in saffron and carrying decorated kanwars on their shoulders, pilgrims began their annual trek to Haridwar on Thursday as the Kanwar Yatra opened for the Shravan month. The 13-day pilgrimage, which will conclude on August 11, has once again triggered a massive administrative exercise spanning three states, with police, traffic units and district authorities working in tandem to manage the movement of crowds expected to swell into the millions.

Highway Closures Begin In Phases

Officials have not waited until the last moment to act. The curbs on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road alongside it started on July 30. They’re just the first phase, as a full vehicle ban follows on both stretches from August 4 through 12. In Muzaffarnagar, a senior traffic officer said one lane of the highway is being set aside purely for pilgrims for the duration of the yatra, so that foot traffic doesn’t have to compete with vehicles on the road.

Capital Braces For Gridlock

The ripple effect is being felt strongly in Delhi. Barring city buses, heavy vehicles have been barred from several arterial roads like Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, GT Road, Pusta Road, Asha Ram Tyagi Marg and Loni Road, for a two-week window stretching from July 29 to August 12. Border points linking Delhi with Uttar Pradesh, among them Maharajpur, Apsara, Seemapuri, Bhopura and Loni, will remain shut to heavy traffic, which is being pushed onto NH-9 and NH-44 instead.

Expressway Stretch Goes Pilgrim-Only

The squeeze tightens further near Meerut. Between August 7 and 12, a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway shuts down to regular vehicles entirely as only one lane stays open, and that’s for kanwariyas alone. Police are asking motorists to route around it via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, or whatever local diversions get notified along the way.

Ghats Under Watch

Safety measures have also been ramped up along the water’s edge. Police divers have been posted at prominent bathing ghats along the Ganga Canal, according to Muzaffarnagar’s district administration, to prevent mishaps as pilgrims collect holy water. Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid the marked routes wherever possible and factor in longer travel times over the next fortnight.

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