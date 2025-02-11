Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Kapil Sibal Urges INDIA Alliance To Strengthen Strategy Amid BJP’s Poll Victories

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal highlighted the BJP’s continued success in state elections, emphasizing the advantage of contesting under a “single command.”

Kapil Sibal Urges INDIA Alliance To Strengthen Strategy Amid BJP’s Poll Victories


Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal highlighted the BJP’s continued success in state elections, emphasizing the advantage of contesting under a “single command.” He noted that this unified leadership approach has been a significant factor in the party’s victories in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana assembly elections.

Call for Unity Among INDIA Alliance Partners

Addressing a press conference, Sibal stressed the need for the INDIA alliance to “sit together and work things out” following setbacks faced by both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly elections. He cited the 2020 Bihar assembly elections as an example where Congress’ poor performance cost the Mahagathbandhan a majority.

“The Congress party always tries to work together and move ahead with consensus,” Sibal said. However, he acknowledged that internal challenges exist, pointing to instances where alliance partners blamed Congress for electoral failures. “All the parties of the INDIA alliance will have to decide how to contest elections,” he added.

Sharad Pawar’s Stance on National vs Regional Alliances

Sibal referenced NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s viewpoint that the INDIA alliance is primarily a national coalition and may not be applicable at the state level. “Our regional parties want to expand their footprint outside their states, while national parties aim to maintain their influence. This discussion should move forward with the consent of all INDIA alliance partners,” Sibal noted.

Despite challenges, Sibal assured that the INDIA alliance remains intact. “There is no doubt that the INDIA alliance will stay strong. The leadership of regional parties is very sensible and understands the challenges we face,” he affirmed.

Congress’ Setback in Delhi Assembly Elections

The Congress party faced another major defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, failing to secure a single seat for the third consecutive time. On February 8, the BJP secured a two-thirds majority with 48 seats, while the ruling AAP was ousted with just 22 seats.

Kapil Sibal’s remarks underscore the need for greater coordination and strategy within the INDIA alliance to counter the BJP’s electoral dominance. As the alliance navigates its challenges, political observers will be watching closely to see how it evolves in preparation for future elections.

