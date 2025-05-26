Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

According to the police, the advocate encountered a video on YouTube in January promoting an investment opportunity in “Donald Trump Hotel Rentals.” The video, created using deepfake AI technology, convinced him of the scheme’s legitimacy.

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

Donald Trump


A 38-year-old advocate from Karnataka was reportedly scammed out of nearly ₹6 lakh by cybercriminals posing as representatives of a Trump Hotels rental investment scheme. The fraudsters used an AI-generated video of former U.S. President Donald Trump to lure the victim with false promises of high returns.

AI Deepfake Video Used to Promote Fake Trump Hotel Investment

According to the police, the advocate encountered a video on YouTube in January promoting an investment opportunity in “Donald Trump Hotel Rentals.” The video, created using deepfake AI technology, convinced him of the scheme’s legitimacy.

After clicking on the video link, the lawyer was prompted to download a mobile application and fill out a form that included sensitive personal details such as bank account number and IFSC code. He was initially asked to deposit ₹1,500 to activate his investment account.

The scammers promised a 3% daily return, and in the beginning, the advocate did receive some profits. Encouraged by the initial returns, he continued investing larger amounts. Eventually, between January 25 and April 4, he deposited a total of ₹5.93 lakh via various bank accounts, UPI IDs, and digital wallets.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The victim stopped receiving any profits after April and was unable to recover the money he had already invested. Realizing he had been duped, he filed a complaint on May 6 at the Haveri Central Crime Police Station.

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators have discovered that the complainant was misled by a fraudulent link.

₹1.5 Lakh Frozen in Beneficiary Account During Investigation

During the probe, police successfully traced and froze ₹1.5 lakh in one of the bank accounts to which the money was transferred. Efforts are ongoing to track the remaining funds and identify those behind the scam.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and not trust investment schemes that promise to double your money. Police added that similar scams involving fake Trump Hotel schemes have defrauded victims of crores across India.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Chaos Ensues At Liverpool Parade After A Car Rams Into Fans, Multiple Injuries Reported

Filed under

Donald Trump AI Video Karnataka lawyer Latest India News

The 2025 American Music A

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...
Donald Trump on May 20 sa

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...
‘The Last of Us’ seas

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...
'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arre

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...
Donald Trump

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...

Entertainment

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season