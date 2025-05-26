Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

According to the police, the advocate encountered a video on YouTube in January promoting an investment opportunity in “Donald Trump Hotel Rentals.” The video, created using deepfake AI technology, convinced him of the scheme’s legitimacy.

A 38-year-old advocate from Karnataka was reportedly scammed out of nearly ₹6 lakh by cybercriminals posing as representatives of a Trump Hotels rental investment scheme. The fraudsters used an AI-generated video of former U.S. President Donald Trump to lure the victim with false promises of high returns.

AI Deepfake Video Used to Promote Fake Trump Hotel Investment

According to the police, the advocate encountered a video on YouTube in January promoting an investment opportunity in “Donald Trump Hotel Rentals.” The video, created using deepfake AI technology, convinced him of the scheme’s legitimacy.

After clicking on the video link, the lawyer was prompted to download a mobile application and fill out a form that included sensitive personal details such as bank account number and IFSC code. He was initially asked to deposit ₹1,500 to activate his investment account.

The scammers promised a 3% daily return, and in the beginning, the advocate did receive some profits. Encouraged by the initial returns, he continued investing larger amounts. Eventually, between January 25 and April 4, he deposited a total of ₹5.93 lakh via various bank accounts, UPI IDs, and digital wallets.

The victim stopped receiving any profits after April and was unable to recover the money he had already invested. Realizing he had been duped, he filed a complaint on May 6 at the Haveri Central Crime Police Station.

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators have discovered that the complainant was misled by a fraudulent link.

₹1.5 Lakh Frozen in Beneficiary Account During Investigation

During the probe, police successfully traced and froze ₹1.5 lakh in one of the bank accounts to which the money was transferred. Efforts are ongoing to track the remaining funds and identify those behind the scam.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and not trust investment schemes that promise to double your money. Police added that similar scams involving fake Trump Hotel schemes have defrauded victims of crores across India.