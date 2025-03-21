Home
Karnataka Bandh On March 22: Full List Of What’s Open And Closed In Bengaluru

Bengaluru to face disruptions on March 22 as pro-Kannada groups call for a bandh over the KSRTC driver attack in Maharashtra. Transport, schools, and businesses to be impacted.

Karnataka Bandh On March 22: Full List Of What’s Open And Closed In Bengaluru


Bengaluru is set to witness significant disruptions on Friday, March 22, as multiple pro-Kannada organizations have announced a statewide bandh in response to the attack on a KSRTC driver in Maharashtra. The protest, backed by various Kannada groups, is likely to affect public transport, businesses, and educational institutions, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents.

What’s Closed on Bengaluru Bandh Day?

Public Transport:

  • BMTC and KSRTC services could be partially affected, with some buses going off the roads.
  • No official confirmation yet, but commuters should prepare for possible disruptions.
  • Private cabs and auto (Ola, Uber, Rapido) services may also be impacted as some unions support the bandh.

Schools & Colleges:

  • Several educational institutions have declared a holiday as a precautionary measure.
  • Parents and students should check with their respective schools for updates.

Shops & Businesses:

  • Key markets, shopping complexes, and local stores in Chickpet, KR Market, and Gandhi Bazaar may remain shut.
  • Business owners might choose to close operations depending on the situation.

Malls & Theaters:

  • Some malls, multiplexes, and entertainment centers could shut down if protests escalate.
  • Visitors should check for updates before heading out.

Government Offices:

  • State government offices will remain open, but attendance may be low due to transport issues.

What’s Open During the Bandh?

Namma Metro:

  • The metro will operate normally, providing a key mode of transport within the city.
  • However, first and last-mile connectivity via autos and cabs may be impacted.

Hospitals & Medical Stores:

  • All hospitals, pharmacies, and medical services will remain fully operational.

Railway & Airport Services:

  • Trains and flights are expected to run as scheduled, but passengers should plan commutes accordingly.

Essential Services:

  • Fuel stations, milk booths, and select supermarkets will remain open.
  • Smaller businesses may voluntarily close depending on the situation.

Quick Commerce & Food Delivery Services:

  • Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, and other quick delivery services will operate as usual.
  • Food delivery platforms will continue functioning, subject to restaurant availability.

Traffic & Security Measures in Bengaluru

To prevent any untoward incidents, the Bengaluru police will deploy additional forces in sensitive areas, including:

  • Majestic
  • Town Hall
  • Mysore Bank Circle
  • Freedom Park

Motorists are advised to stay updated on real-time traffic alerts and avoid protest hotspots. With potential traffic diversions, commuters should plan alternative routes in advance.

Final Advisory for Bengaluru Residents

With public transport, schools, and businesses partially affected, residents should plan their day carefully. While essential services will continue to function, those relying on buses, cabs, or autos should make alternate arrangements. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure public safety during the bandh.

