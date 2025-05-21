Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna In Legal Trouble? Woman, 40, Files FIR Over Gang-Rape, Reveals She Was Urinated On Face, Injected With Deadly Virus

Munirathna Naidu is a prominent political figure in Karnataka, serving as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Rajarajeshwari Nagar since 2013. He has held positions such as the Minister of Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics.

On May 21, 2025, Bengaluru police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu following grave allegations made by a 40-year-old woman. The complainant, identifying herself as a BJP worker, accused Munirathna and his associates of gang rape, physical assault, and administering a harmful injection.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 11, 2023, at Munirathna’s office in Mathikere, Bengaluru .

Allegations Detailed in the FIR

According to the FIR filed at RMC Yard police station, the woman alleged that she was lured to Munirathna’s office under the pretense of assistance in resolving false cases allegedly filed against her. Once there, she was forcibly stripped by Munirathna and two of his associates, who threatened to kill her son if she resisted.

Subsequently, she was sexually assaulted, and Munirathna allegedly urinated on her face during the ordeal. An unidentified individual then entered the room and handed Munirathna a white box containing a syringe, which he used to inject her with an unknown substance .

In January 2025, the woman was hospitalized and diagnosed with a serious illness, which she believes resulted from the injection administered during the assault. On May 19, overwhelmed by trauma, she attempted suicide by consuming pills. Following this, she decided to report the incident to the police .

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The FIR names Munirathna and three of his associates: Vasantha, Channakeshawa, and Kamal. The charges filed under the Indian Penal Code include:

Section 376D: Gang rape

Section 270: Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life

Section 323: Voluntarily causing hurt

Section 354: Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty

Section 504: Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace

Section 506: Criminal intimidation

Section 509: Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Section 34: Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention

Background on Munirathna Naidu

Munirathna Naidu is a prominent political figure in Karnataka, serving as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Rajarajeshwari Nagar since 2013. He has held positions such as the Minister of Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics.

Before entering politics, Munirathna was a film producer, known for works like “Aunty Preethse” and “Kurukshetra.” His political career has been marred by controversies, including allegations related to fake bill scams and voter ID fraud .

The severity of these allegations has sparked widespread concern and calls for a thorough investigation. Authorities have indicated that the case may be transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a more in-depth probe .