Karnataka BJP MLC Sparks Outrage With ‘Pakistan’ Remark Against Muslim IAS Officer Fouzia Taranum In Kalaburagi

A major political row has erupted in Karnataka after BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, N Ravikumar, made derogatory and communal remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, a senior Muslim IAS officer, during a public rally.

“Pakistan or IAS?” – BJP Leader’s Controversial Comment Sparks Outrage

While addressing the crowd during the BJP’s “Kalaburagi Chalo” campaign on May 24, Ravikumar questioned the national identity of Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, stating, “I don’t know whether the Kalaburagi DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here.” The comment was made in the context of a recent incident in Chittapur, where BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy was allegedly blocked from leaving a government guest house after making derogatory comments about Minister Priyank Kharge.

Ravikumar’s remarks, clearly laced with communal overtones, were met with strong backlash from political leaders, civil society, and administrative associations.

Widespread Condemnation Across Political Lines

Congress Minister Priyank Kharge, the target of the original insult that sparked the Chittapur standoff, condemned Ravikumar’s comments, calling them “deeply disturbing.” He said, “To make such accusations against a respected officer is unacceptable. These leaders reveal a disturbing mindset through such communal attacks.”

Kharge also questioned the patriotism of those making divisive comments: “Can we call such people real Indians?”

Meanwhile, Narayanaswamy, who was caught in the original controversy, distanced himself from Ravikumar’s remarks. “I haven’t heard any such statement, but I will cross-check,” he said.

No Response Yet from Fouzia Taranum

DC Fouzia Taranum, a decorated IAS officer, has not responded publicly to the controversy. Serving under the Congress-led Karnataka government, she was recently honoured among 22 recipients of the Best Electoral Practices Awards for her outstanding role in election management during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

IAS Association, SDPI Demand Action

The IAS Association issued a sharp response, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “Civil servants uphold the Constitution with unwavering dedication. Such personal attacks undermine the integrity of public service and are wholly unacceptable.” They demanded an unconditional apology and urged authorities to file a case against Ravikumar.

Afsar Kodlipet, state general secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), also called for legal action and arrest of the BJP MLC, labeling his comment as “uncivilised” and demanding a sedition case for targeting a government official with a communal slur.

Broader Pattern of Controversial Rhetoric?

This incident comes on the heels of another controversy involving Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, who recently made communal remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior officer in India’s Operation Sindoor. Shah’s comments had drawn condemnation from the judiciary, including the Supreme Court.

With elections recently concluded, political observers suggest the BJP is facing renewed scrutiny over the divisive rhetoric of its leaders. Critics argue that such comments not only violate the decorum of public service but also endanger the secular fabric of the country.

