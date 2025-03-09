Karnataka Braces for Extreme Weather: IMD Predicts Intense Heat And Excessive Rainfall This Summer

Karnataka, which already experienced unusually high temperatures this February, is gearing up for another season of extreme weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted both intense heat and above-normal rainfall for the state between March and May, as the weather patterns undergo significant shifts.

Pre-Monsoon Showers and Heatwaves

The southern parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are likely to experience an excess of pre-monsoon showers, which are expected to bring some relief to the otherwise warm conditions. According to the IMD’s predictions, Bengaluru and other interior districts will see 30-40% more rainfall than usual during the pre-monsoon period from March to May. Coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region are expected to witness even higher levels, with 50-60% more rainfall than average.

Despite the increased rainfall in these areas, temperatures will remain relatively normal in the southern and interior parts of the state, although the daytime may still feel quite hot. “While the coastal Karnataka and Malnad are likely to witness 50-60% excess summer showers, the interior districts such as Bengaluru are expected to get about 30-40% excess pre-monsoon showers. Due to these showers, temperatures across south-interior Karnataka will be relatively normal, even though it may appear to be hot during the daytime,” the IMD said in a report to The Times of India (TOI).

Hot and Dry Conditions in Northern Karnataka

In contrast, the northern districts of Karnataka, particularly Kalyana-Karnataka, will face extreme heat, with heatwaves likely to last 2 to 4 days at a stretch. These regions are expected to experience scorching temperatures, soaring between 43°C and 45°C in March. While the heat will reach its peak in March, it is expected to gradually ease by April and May, spreading more evenly across the northern regions of the state.

Bengaluru’s Urban Heat Island Effect

IMD Bengaluru’s senior scientist, C.S. Patil, offered some optimism, stating that Bengaluru and its nearby districts are likely to experience mostly normal temperatures this summer. However, he noted that the city’s urban heat island effect – a phenomenon where urban areas tend to be hotter than their rural surroundings – could make the heat feel more intense. The combination of warmer nights and daytime heat will create a noticeable difference for residents of the city.

What to Expect: The Outlook for Karnataka

Karnataka’s residents can expect a highly unpredictable weather season in the coming months. The state will face both extremes—intense heat in some areas, particularly in the north, and excessive rainfall in the south, particularly in Bengaluru. While the rainfall may bring some respite to the southern parts, it remains to be seen how the heat and rainfall will balance out over the course of the summer.

As the IMD continues to monitor weather conditions, citizens are advised to prepare for shifting weather patterns and to stay updated on any further forecasts and advisories.

