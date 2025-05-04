Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Karnataka: Brahmin Group Protests Outside NEET Exam Centre In Kalaburagi Over Sacred Thread Removal

Karnataka: Brahmin Group Protests Outside NEET Exam Centre In Kalaburagi Over Sacred Thread Removal

According to reports, the issue came to light when a candidate named Shripad Patil was made to remove his sacred thread before being allowed inside the exam hall.

Karnataka: Brahmin Group Protests Outside NEET Exam Centre In Kalaburagi Over Sacred Thread Removal

A protest erupted outside a NEET UG 2025 exam centre in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after Brahmin candidates were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) before entering the examination hall.


A protest erupted outside a NEET UG 2025 exam centre in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after Brahmin candidates were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) before entering the examination hall. The incident occurred at St. Mary’s School, one of the designated centres for the national medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to reports, the issue came to light when a candidate named Shripad Patil was made to remove his sacred thread before being allowed inside the exam hall. The move triggered outrage among members of the Brahmin community, who gathered outside the centre in large numbers on Sunday, staging a sit-in and raising slogans against the exam authorities.

Visuals shared by ANI showed agitated demonstrators displaying their Janivaras and confronting security personnel, accusing officials of violating religious freedoms and disregarding government guidelines that permit such religious symbols.

“Told to remove sacred threads”

Protesters claimed that despite prior assurances from the state government, several Brahmin students were either told to remove or had their sacred threads cut before entering the exam centre. They demanded immediate action against those responsible and urged the authorities to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

This is not the first time such a controversy has occurred. A similar incident reportedly took place during the Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 16, when Brahmin candidates were allegedly subjected to the same treatment.

In response to the protests, the Karnataka government has registered a case against officials involved and issued fresh instructions to all exam centres to respect cultural and religious practices while maintaining exam integrity.

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held nationwide on Sunday amid tight security, following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy over question paper leaks and inflated scores. The NTA had assured that strict protocols were in place to prevent malpractice, including extensive frisking, surveillance, and police-monitored transportation of exam materials.

As the controversy unfolds, questions are being raised over the balance between exam security measures and religious freedom, with calls for clearer guidelines and better sensitivity training for staff deployed at exam centres.

ALSO READ: ‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

