Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM Siddaramaiah Unveils Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore Plan With Focus On Infrastructure, Roads, And Public Transport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the state’s 16th Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday. With a total allocation of Rs 4,09,549 crore, the Congress government has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, road connectivity, and public transportation improvements across the state.

Major Boost for Public Transport with Electric Buses

A significant highlight of the budget is the introduction of 9,000 electric buses in Bengaluru to enhance public transport and promote environmental sustainability. The initiative is part of the larger goal to introduce 14,750 electric vehicles under the PM e-DRIVE, PM-eBus Sewa, and Externally Aided Projects. Additionally, 1,000 new diesel buses will be procured under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for various transport corporations within the state.

To further streamline public transportation, the Karnataka government has also announced the construction of a new satellite bus stand at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru’s East zone under a public-private partnership model. In Mysuru, a state-of-the-art bus stand will be constructed at Banni Mantapa at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Extensive Road and Highway Development Plans

The budget includes extensive investments in road infrastructure. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already completed work on 1,330 km of state highways and 1,250 km of district roads in 2024-25. For the upcoming year, the government aims to develop 1,850 km of state highways and 2,570 km of district roads at an estimated cost of Rs 4,848 crore. This investment seeks to enhance connectivity, particularly in remote areas.

Bridge Construction and Renovation Projects

Addressing concerns over bridge safety, the Karnataka government has announced the completion of 140 bridges in the past year. For 2025-26, six new bridges have been approved, while urgent repairs have been sanctioned for 39 bridges identified as being in a deteriorated condition. A budget of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for these critical projects.

In addition, work on the ambitious Raichur-Sindhanur road project, valued at Rs 1,696 crore, is progressing, with 20 km of road already completed. The remaining work is expected to be finalized within the year.

New Road Expansion Plans Under K-SHIP IV

The Karnataka government has also outlined plans to develop 11 roads, spanning 875 km, under the K-SHIP IV programme with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a cost of Rs 5,736 crore. Moreover, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) will be prepared for the construction of Ring Roads in Raichur city under the KKRDB Macro plan and in Bailahongal town under the PWD’s jurisdiction.

The state has also proposed DPR preparation for the development of the Wagdari-Ribbanapalli road and road-widening works in Maddur city. The land for these projects will be acquired through the Land Pooling method, ensuring efficient expansion without major land acquisition hurdles.

The Karnataka Budget 2025-26 underscores the state’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, road networks, and sustainable transportation. With significant investments in electric buses, highways, bridges, and new road projects, the Congress-led government aims to improve connectivity and ease of travel for citizens while promoting a cleaner environment.

