Karnataka Budget 2025: Here Are The Key Announcements And Major Highlights

Major highlights include increased reservation in government contracts, metro expansion, AI-based education programs, a Knowledge Cell for farmers, and a state-owned OTT platform.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state’s Budget for 2025-26 in the Karnataka Assembly today, March 7. This marks his 16th Budget, with a strong focus on industrial development, welfare schemes, and urban infrastructure. The Budget is estimated to be around Rs 4 lakh crore, surpassing last year’s Rs 3.71 lakh crore.

Key Announcements

Reservation in Government Contracts & Procurement Under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, reservation for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Category-I, Category-2A, and Category-2B contractors in government works will be increased to Rs 2 crore. Similar reservation of up to Rs 1 crore will be implemented for procurement of goods and services from suppliers belonging to these categories.

Education Initiatives AI-based ‘Kalika Deepa’ Programme: To be extended to 2,000 schools, enhancing Kannada and English learning and early mathematical skills. ‘Jnana Setu’ Programme: Collaboration with Khan Academy to revolutionize science and maths teaching, benefiting 20 lakh students and 15,000 teachers in 5,000 government schools. I-Code Labs: Set up in 63 hub schools in partnership with Agastya Foundation to introduce coding in government schools, benefiting 756 spoke schools.

Agriculture & Horticulture Knowledge Cell in IIST: A new Knowledge Cell will use satellite and modern technology to provide real-time data to farmers on crop health, production, and market trends. Seed Bank: To be established for conserving 20 GI-tagged and indigenous crops at risk of extinction.

Infrastructure & Urban Development Metro network to be extended to Kempegowda International Airport. An 18.5 km North-South tunnel from Hebbal Esteem Mall to Silk Board Junction at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion. Rs 1,800 crore allocated for 21 projects under Brand Bengaluru. Rs 3,000 crore for weather-related challenges. Rs 555 crore allocated for Phase 5 of the Cauvery Water Supply Project.

Social Welfare Schemes Revised Anna Bhagya Scheme: The financial aid given instead of 5 kg additional rice will be replaced with direct rice distribution. Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for minority families for low-cost weddings. Honorarium increase for Jain priests, Chief Granthis (Sikhs), and Pesh-Imams to Rs 6,000 per month.

Higher Education & Cultural Initiatives Bangalore City University to be renamed Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. Buddhist Study Academy to be established in Bengaluru, with digitalization of the 100-year-old Mahabodhi Study Centre library at a cost of Rs 1 crore. 15 women’s colleges to be built on vacant Waqf land in 2024-25, with an additional 16 planned for 2025-26. State-owned OTT platform to be launched to promote Kannada-language programs. 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools to be established in phases, with an allocation of Rs 500 crore, including Rs 100 crore for this year.

Economic Growth & Silk Industry Boost Karnataka’s state GDP has grown by 7.4%, outpacing the national GDP growth of 6.2%. Agriculture sector growth at 4%. A new silkworm market to be set up in Mysuru in collaboration with NABARD. Rs 2,000 crore allocated for urban development in Mahanagara Palikes.



Karnataka’s Budget 2025 mainly focuses on economic growth, social welfare, and urban transformation, ensuring holistic development across sectors.

