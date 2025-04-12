Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Karnataka’s ₹165 crore caste census faces backlash from major communities; CM Siddaramaiah to review the report in a special cabinet meeting on April 17.

The Karnataka government’s contentious caste census report is set to come under review at a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on April 17. But before any official decision is made, major communities have raised strong objections, questioning the validity, legality, and intent of the ₹165 crore exercise.

The Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, widely referred to as the caste census, has stirred political and public debate. While the full report spanning 50 volumes has been submitted to the cabinet, multiple groups are demanding either a re-survey or complete rejection of the findings.

Communities Claim Survey is Flawed and Biased

B Kenchappa Gowda, president of the Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha, criticized the process, calling the report “baseless” and “faulty.”

“No one from our community saw any enumerators. It’s shocking that a report was compiled without proper engagement,” said Gowda, representing the powerful Vokkaliga community.

Adding to the concern, S M Jamdar, principal general secretary of the Jagadika Lingayat Mahasabha and a retired IAS officer, called the survey “illegal and defective.”

“Only the Government of India has the authority to conduct a census under the Census Act. This report cannot be called a census,” Jamdar noted, also highlighting that 25–30% of the sample was left out, leading to data inaccuracies.

He further alleged that people had misrepresented their caste identities during the survey to secure education and job reservations, which further questions the reliability of the data.

Lingayat Community Awaits Final Recommendations

Lingayats, another dominant community in Karnataka, have shown caution. Basavaprabhu Swamiji of the Murugha Matha in Chitradurga stated they would wait to see the report’s recommendations before making any decisions. “We’ll see whether the outcome is favourable or not. The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha will take a final call,” he said.

State Government Defends Process, Prepares for Cabinet Discussion

Despite the criticism, the state government is standing by its efforts. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the report was tabled in the last cabinet meeting and will be discussed in detail on April 17.

Minister for Backward Classes Development Shivaraj Tangadagi revealed that the state partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for data management under a ₹43 crore agreement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed claims of internal dissent, affirming that no ministers opposed the report and that all decisions would follow a thorough discussion.

