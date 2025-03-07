Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

A 14-year-old girl was forcibly married in Karnataka and dragged away in a viral video. Three, including her mother, were arrested after massive public outrage.

Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested


A disturbing case of child marriage has emerged from Karnataka, where a 14-year-old girl was forcibly married to a 29-year-old man. The horrifying incident gained attention after a viral video showed the minor being dragged away against her will, sparking widespread outrage.

Viral Video:

The girl, a resident of Thimmattur in the Thottamanju hill village near Hosur, had studied until Class 7 and was living with her family. On March 3, she was married off to 29-year-old Madesh, a laborer from Kalikuttai, a neighboring village. Shockingly, the minor’s mother, Nagamma, 29, played a key role in arranging the illegal marriage.

After the ceremony, the girl returned home and refused to go to her husband’s house, telling her family that she did not want to be with Madesh. However, he, along with his brother Mallesh, 38, forcefully pursued her. In a distressing scene caught on camera, the crying girl was dragged away against her will.

The shocking footage quickly spread on social media, triggering massive outrage. Following a complaint from the girl’s grandmother, the All Women Police team from Dhenkanikot launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, they arrested Madesh, Mallesh, and Nagamma for their involvement in the child marriage.

Authorities have assured strict legal action against those responsible and are working to ensure the girl’s safety. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges in combating child marriages despite stringent laws prohibiting the practice.

14-Year-Old Girl child marriage Karnataka

