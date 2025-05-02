Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Threat Calls To Him, Asks Cops To Act Swiftly

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Threat Calls To Him, Asks Cops To Act Swiftly

Chief Minister said that law enforcement agencies have been alerted and are expected to trace the origin of the calls and bring the culprits to justice.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Threat Calls To Him, Asks Cops To Act Swiftly

Siddaramaiah


Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that he has received threatening phone calls and has instructed the police to identify and take action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Friday, Siddaramaiah responded to queries about Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader allegedly receiving a threat call. The Chief Minister revealed that he too had been targeted with similar calls.

“I also get threat calls, what can be done? I’ve informed the police on this to act on this issue and find who’s behind it. Yes, I’ve got threat calls,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that law enforcement agencies have been alerted and are expected to trace the origin of the calls and bring the culprits to justice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His comments came amid rising political tensions in the state, especially after the murder of Suhas Shetty an alleged rowdy-sheeter and former Bajrang Dal member in Mangaluru. Shetty was also the prime accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case and was brutally killed by unidentified assailants on Thursday night.

In response to Shetty’s murder, Siddaramaiah said, “Whether it is preplanned or not is yet to be known. Once the investigation is complete, it will be known. BJP always keeps looking for such incidents to play politics over it.”

The Chief Minister informed that Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) has been sent to Mangaluru to oversee the investigation. Prohibitory orders have been enforced across Mangaluru till May 6 following a bandh called by Hindu organisations in protest against Shetty’s killing.

Siddaramaiah’s revelation about the threat calls adds another layer of concern amid the escalating law and order situation in parts of Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims During Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Filed under

Siddaramaiah threat calls

Prime Minister Modi inaug

PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects Worth Rs 58,000 Cr To Transform Amaravati
newsx

ISKCON Temple That Looks Like Mosque Construction In Progress In West Bengal Invites Controversy, Check...
PM Modi at WAVES Summit 2

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal...
SRK and PM Modi at WAVES

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment...
Former Indian cricketer S

Sreesanth Responds To KCA’s 3-Year Ban Over Sanju Samson Remark, ‘Not Aware’
Hania Aamir

‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects Worth Rs 58,000 Cr To Transform Amaravati

PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects Worth Rs 58,000 Cr To Transform Amaravati

ISKCON Temple That Looks Like Mosque Construction In Progress In West Bengal Invites Controversy, Check Here

ISKCON Temple That Looks Like Mosque Construction In Progress In West Bengal Invites Controversy, Check...

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal...

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment Industry: Shah Rukh Khan

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment...

Sreesanth Responds To KCA’s 3-Year Ban Over Sanju Samson Remark, ‘Not Aware’

Sreesanth Responds To KCA’s 3-Year Ban Over Sanju Samson Remark, ‘Not Aware’

Entertainment

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment Industry: Shah Rukh Khan

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment

‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days After Getting Banned On Instagram India

‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days

‘I’m Sorry?’ Jeremy Renner Was Left Shocked After He Was Offered Half The Pay For Hawkeye Season 2 After Snow Plow Accident

‘I’m Sorry?’ Jeremy Renner Was Left Shocked After He Was Offered Half The Pay For

Sound Of Revolt: How Rapper Vedan Channels Black Resistance To Fight Casteism In Kerala

Sound Of Revolt: How Rapper Vedan Channels Black Resistance To Fight Casteism In Kerala

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After