Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Threat Calls To Him, Asks Cops To Act Swiftly

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that he has received threatening phone calls and has instructed the police to identify and take action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Friday, Siddaramaiah responded to queries about Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader allegedly receiving a threat call. The Chief Minister revealed that he too had been targeted with similar calls.

“I also get threat calls, what can be done? I’ve informed the police on this to act on this issue and find who’s behind it. Yes, I’ve got threat calls,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that law enforcement agencies have been alerted and are expected to trace the origin of the calls and bring the culprits to justice.

His comments came amid rising political tensions in the state, especially after the murder of Suhas Shetty an alleged rowdy-sheeter and former Bajrang Dal member in Mangaluru. Shetty was also the prime accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case and was brutally killed by unidentified assailants on Thursday night.

In response to Shetty’s murder, Siddaramaiah said, “Whether it is preplanned or not is yet to be known. Once the investigation is complete, it will be known. BJP always keeps looking for such incidents to play politics over it.”

The Chief Minister informed that Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) has been sent to Mangaluru to oversee the investigation. Prohibitory orders have been enforced across Mangaluru till May 6 following a bandh called by Hindu organisations in protest against Shetty’s killing.

Siddaramaiah’s revelation about the threat calls adds another layer of concern amid the escalating law and order situation in parts of Karnataka.

