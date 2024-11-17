Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karnataka: Congress Leader’s Son Booked For Fatal SUV Accident

Prajwal Shetty, son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty, arrested for fatal hit-and-run accident in Udupi, where Mohammad Hussain lost his life.

Karnataka: Congress Leader’s Son Booked For Fatal SUV Accident

On November 13, 2024, Prajwal Shetty, the son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty, was arrested by Karnataka police for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Udupi. Shetty allegedly rammed his SUV into a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Mohammad Hussain, who later succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

According to police reports, Shetty fled the scene after the accident, but investigators traced the SUV to him. He was arrested on charges of “hit-and-run,” and further investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The tragic incident occurred on a busy stretch of road in Udupi, where Hussain, a local resident, was riding his motorcycle when Shetty’s vehicle reportedly hit him at high speed. Eyewitnesses reported that the SUV did not stop after the collision, leading to an immediate investigation by the local police.

MUST READ: NPP Exits Manipur Government, Cites Failure To Restore Normalcy

In a related incident earlier this month, a woman was killed after being struck by a luxury car in Bengaluru. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, attempted to flee the scene but was caught by bystanders. The driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be significantly over the legal limit, highlighting concerns about road safety and reckless driving in the region.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to enforce stricter traffic laws and hold accountable those responsible for road accidents caused by negligence, speeding, or intoxication.

ALSO READ: Himalayan Echoes 2024: ‘It’s Just People At The End Of The Day”: Sujeev Shakya On Connection And Growth

Filed under

Congress leader's son arrested Fatal road accident in Udupi Karnataka hit-and-run Prajwal Shetty arrest
Advertisement

Also Read

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Luxury Cars, Zero Payment: How a Noida Couple Funded Their Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud

Luxury Cars, Zero Payment: How a Noida Couple Funded Their Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud

Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox