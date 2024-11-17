Karnataka: Congress Leader’s Son Booked For Fatal SUV Accident

On November 13, 2024, Prajwal Shetty, the son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty, was arrested by Karnataka police for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Udupi. Shetty allegedly rammed his SUV into a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Mohammad Hussain, who later succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

According to police reports, Shetty fled the scene after the accident, but investigators traced the SUV to him. He was arrested on charges of “hit-and-run,” and further investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The tragic incident occurred on a busy stretch of road in Udupi, where Hussain, a local resident, was riding his motorcycle when Shetty’s vehicle reportedly hit him at high speed. Eyewitnesses reported that the SUV did not stop after the collision, leading to an immediate investigation by the local police.

In a related incident earlier this month, a woman was killed after being struck by a luxury car in Bengaluru. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, attempted to flee the scene but was caught by bystanders. The driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be significantly over the legal limit, highlighting concerns about road safety and reckless driving in the region.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to enforce stricter traffic laws and hold accountable those responsible for road accidents caused by negligence, speeding, or intoxication.

