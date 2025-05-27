Karnataka Covid-19 Cases: Siddaramaiah Says ‘No Panic, But Full Preparedness Needed’

According to the state health department, Karnataka recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the number of active cases to 80.

Amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged officials and the public not to panic but to remain vigilant and prepared to tackle any potential escalation.

Holding a high-level review meeting at his residence with ministers and senior officials from the health and medical education departments, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preparedness. “There is no need to panic, but we must be fully equipped to handle any future situation,” he said.

Active Covid Cases Reach 80 in Karnataka

According to the state health department, Karnataka recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the number of active cases to 80. Alarmingly, 73 of these are concentrated in Bengaluru alone, with the city reporting 35 of the fresh infections. The state’s positivity rate stood at 19.37 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Despite the uptick, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reassured citizens, stating that most of the current cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation. However, he underlined the importance of maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Precautionary Measures Announced

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to ensure the availability of critical medical resources, including oxygen, ventilators, and essential medicines. He stressed that hospitals should be prepared for any medical emergency and warned against the unnecessary transfer of pregnant women between hospitals.

He also urged vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac issues to wear masks as a precaution. Parents have been advised not to send children with symptoms like cold, cough, or fever to school.

“If the situation demands, screening units must be established at airports for arriving passengers,” Siddaramaiah added. He further instructed the health department staff to avoid taking leave and stay at their designated work centres.

Monitoring and Public Awareness

The Chief Minister has called for close monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and directed officials to review Covid cases weekly or even every three days if needed.

In line with Central Government guidelines, Siddaramaiah also emphasised vaccine readiness and urged the health department to disseminate updates and precautions through social media to increase public awareness.

