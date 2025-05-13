Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Karnataka Crime: 12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabs 14-Year-Old Friend Over Scratch Cards In Hubballi

Karnataka Crime: 12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabs 14-Year-Old Friend Over Scratch Cards In Hubballi

Karnataka crime news


In a shocking incident in Hubballi, Karnataka, a minor altercation over scratch cards led to the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy. A 12-year-old, reportedly a sixth-grade student, allegedly stabbed his friend during an argument on Monday evening.

The confrontation occurred around 6:30 pm within the Kamaripet police station limits. According to police, the dispute escalated quickly, prompting the younger boy to return home, grab a cutter, and stab the victim in the lower abdomen.

Bystanders rushed the injured teen to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities have taken the accused into custody. He will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

