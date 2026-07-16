Karnataka Doctor Murder: Wife Found Scrolling Phone Beside Husband’s Body, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed

A shocking murder case has come to light from Karnataka’s Dharwad, where a doctor was allegedly killed by his wife who is also a doctor inside their department. The couple’s eight-year-old son was also stabbed and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident has shocked the entire local community. It also shocked police after they found the accused allegedly using her phone while her husband, Dr Kiran Hoannavar, lay dead and her injured son was inside the house. In a viral clip, Dr Honannavar’s wife is chilling and scrolling through her phone after allegedly committing the crime. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the crime.

Karnataka Wife Murdered Husband, Stabbed 8-Year-Old Son

According to the initial investigation, Kiran’s relatives and friends kept calling him on Tuesday night, and then once more on Wednesday morning.

Every single time, his wife Priyanka picked up the phone, kind of hesitating, then she started making up some reasons. At the beginning she told them that Kiran was resting, and later she claimed he had already gone to work.

When Kiran’s family still couldn’t get hold of him, they decided to go see the apartment on Wednesday evening. Upon their arrival what their family was shocked; everyone. There, they found Kiran dead in a pool of blood and their eight-year-old son seriously injured. Priyanka was allegedly lying on the bed and using her phone.

After getting the information, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar reached the spot. He noticed the child was still alive and at once rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Who Was the Victim Karnataka Doctor

According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, Dr Kiran Honannavar was an anaesthetist at Chirayu Hospital

He lived with his wife Priyanka Kattanahalli, who is an eye specialist, and their eight-year-old son. They lived in a sixth-floor apartment near Pavan High School in Dharwad. He also said Kiran’s family members visited the couple regularly.

Police Investigation Underway

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said officers found Dr Kiran Honannavar dead in a pool of blood inside one of the rooms. On the other hand the couple’s eight-year-old son had suffered stab injuries.

“We are yet to ascertain during the investigation when exactly the child was attacked. Since he was still alive, we shifted him to the hospital immediately,” he said.

The commissioner added that police are trying to find out when the incident happened and what’s the motive behind it. According to Initial findings only Dr Kiran, his wife Priyanka and their son were inside the apartment at the time. There is no evidence so far that anyone else entered the house.

He also said neighbours had been trying to contact the family since morning, but Priyanka reportedly told them that she was at home and that her husband had gone to work.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation to determine what exactly happened, whom she spoke to, what she told them, and the sequence of events inside the apartment,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, a murder case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

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