LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > Karnataka Electricity Update: BESCOM Confirms Chitradurga Power Cut Till July 12 – Know Reason & Affected Areas

Karnataka Electricity Update: BESCOM Confirms Chitradurga Power Cut Till July 12 – Know Reason & Affected Areas

BESCOM has announced a power cut in Chitradurga's Nellikatte, Mathighatta, and Todaranalu from July 9–12, 2025, due to cement road work. Poles near Mathighatta–Lingadahalli road will be shifted. Residents should plan with essentials like water, chargers, and emergency lights.

Chitradurga to face a planned power cut from July 9–12, 2025, due to roadwork. BESCOM will relocate poles in Nellikatte, Mathighatta, and Todaranalu. Residents advised to stay prepared.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 20:11:48 IST

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a planned power outage across parts of Chitradurga district from July 9 to 12, 2025, due to infrastructure upgrades related to a cement concrete road-laying project.

In its official release, BESCOM confirmed that the power supply will remain suspended in Nellikatte, Mathighatta, and Todaranalu villages. All these areas are currently served by the Devarapura power station. The temporary blackout is necessary to facilitate the relocation of electricity poles, enabling safe progress on the Mathighatta–Lingadahalli cement road development.

Virupakshappa, Assistant Executive Engineer at BESCOM, informed the media that this measure is being taken in the interest of public safety, as the ongoing road work requires electrical lines to be moved to avoid hazards. According to a report by Jagran, engineers are coordinating with local authorities to minimise disruption during the scheduled outage.

For the latest updates, residents are encouraged to follow bescom.karnataka.gov.in or BESCOM’s official social handle @NammaBESCOM.

Residents Urged to Take Precautionary Steps

With the power cut scheduled for four days, locals are strongly advised to plan ahead. Before the outage begins, people should:

  • Fully charge phones, laptops, and power banks

  • Store sufficient drinking water in containers and bottles

  • Keep flashlights, emergency lights, and inverters within easy reach

  • Prepare no-cook meals like salads or sandwiches

  • Avoid opening refrigerators frequently to retain cold air

While the outage may cause temporary inconvenience, it also offers an opportunity to slow down and spend quality time away from screens. Families can engage in offline activities like reading, journaling, storytelling, or even light exercises and meditation to pass the time meaningfully.

The power shutdown is essential for improving local road infrastructure and is expected to enhance connectivity once completed. Authorities have assured that efforts are being made to finish the work efficiently, with minimal disruption to daily life.

ALSO READ: When A Colleague Repeats BJP Lines, One Wonder If The Bird Is Becoming A Parrot: Manickam Tagore Targets Tharoor

Tags: BESCOMChitradurgaKarnataka Electricitypower cut

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?