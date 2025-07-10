Karnataka Electricity Update: BESCOM Confirms Chitradurga Power Cut Till July 12 – Know Reason & Affected Areas

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a planned power outage across parts of Chitradurga district from July 9 to 12, 2025, due to infrastructure upgrades related to a cement concrete road-laying project.

In its official release, BESCOM confirmed that the power supply will remain suspended in Nellikatte, Mathighatta, and Todaranalu villages. All these areas are currently served by the Devarapura power station. The temporary blackout is necessary to facilitate the relocation of electricity poles, enabling safe progress on the Mathighatta–Lingadahalli cement road development.

Virupakshappa, Assistant Executive Engineer at BESCOM, informed the media that this measure is being taken in the interest of public safety, as the ongoing road work requires electrical lines to be moved to avoid hazards. According to a report by Jagran, engineers are coordinating with local authorities to minimise disruption during the scheduled outage.

For the latest updates, residents are encouraged to follow bescom.karnataka.gov.in or BESCOM’s official social handle @NammaBESCOM.

Residents Urged to Take Precautionary Steps

With the power cut scheduled for four days, locals are strongly advised to plan ahead. Before the outage begins, people should:

Fully charge phones, laptops, and power banks

Store sufficient drinking water in containers and bottles

Keep flashlights, emergency lights, and inverters within easy reach

Prepare no-cook meals like salads or sandwiches

Avoid opening refrigerators frequently to retain cold air

While the outage may cause temporary inconvenience, it also offers an opportunity to slow down and spend quality time away from screens. Families can engage in offline activities like reading, journaling, storytelling, or even light exercises and meditation to pass the time meaningfully.

The power shutdown is essential for improving local road infrastructure and is expected to enhance connectivity once completed. Authorities have assured that efforts are being made to finish the work efficiently, with minimal disruption to daily life.

ALSO READ: When A Colleague Repeats BJP Lines, One Wonder If The Bird Is Becoming A Parrot: Manickam Tagore Targets Tharoor