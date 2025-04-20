Home
Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was discovered dead at his home in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 68 years old.

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Karnataka Former Police Chief Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway


Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was discovered dead at his home in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 68 years old.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Blood Found at the Scene, Police Launch Probe

Authorities reported a disturbing scene at the residence in HSR Layout, where blood was found all over the floor near the body.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

According to a report by news agency PTI, police officials are considering the possibility of foul play, and a close family member is suspected to be involved.

A Distinguished Career in Public Service

Om Prakash belonged to the 1981 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and had a long and notable career.

He was appointed as the state’s Director General of Police in March 2015.

Before holding the top post, he had also served as the head of the Fire and Emergency Services, as well as the Home Guards department.

Investigators Dig Deeper as Autopsy Awaits

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement officials remain tight-lipped about any further leads.

The autopsy report is expected to shed more light on the cause of death and guide the direction of the ongoing inquiry.

The sudden and mysterious death of the retired officer has left many in the police fraternity and beyond in shock.

