Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Karnataka Government Initiates Investigation Into Ranya Rao’s IPS Father Amid Airport Protocol Violation

The Karnataka government has initiated an investigation into the alleged role of former police officer Ramachandra Rao in a high-profile gold smuggling case linked to his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao.

The Karnataka government has initiated an investigation into the alleged role of former police officer Ramachandra Rao in a high-profile gold smuggling case linked to his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao. The probe, led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, aims to determine whether the senior Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer was involved in any illegal activities or misuse of privileges, as reported by news agency PTI.

Authorities will also investigate whether Ranya Rao used government protocol and privileges to bypass security checks at the airport while smuggling gold.

Ranya Rao’s Arrest and Seizure of Gold

On March 3, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru. She was found carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately ₹12.56 crore. Officials suspect that the gold was smuggled from Dubai. The arrest was the result of a tip-off, leading authorities to station a surveillance team at the airport to monitor her arrival.

Following her arrest, investigators searched her apartment on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru and discovered additional quantities of gold. Reports indicate that she made four trips to Dubai within just 15 days, which has raised suspicions about her possible links to a larger smuggling network.

Judicial Proceedings and Allegations Against DRI

After her arrest, Ranya Rao was presented before a special court for financial offences on March 4. The court remanded her to judicial custody until March 18. During the court proceedings, she alleged that she was verbally harassed by DRI officials during her three-day interrogation. However, the DRI denied these claims, asserting that all questioning was conducted in the presence of legal counsel and that CCTV footage could verify their version of events.

Who is Ramachandra Rao?

Ramachandra Rao, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, has publicly distanced himself from his stepdaughter’s actions. “I have no connection to my daughter’s activities. She got married four months ago and hasn’t been in touch with us since. The law will take its own course,” he stated.

A 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Rao was promoted to the rank of DGP in September 2023. His career has not been without controversy. In 2014, while serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range, he was implicated in a money seizure case. Police had reported confiscating ₹20 lakh from a private bus in Mysuru, but merchants transporting the cash claimed the actual amount was ₹2.27 crore and accused law enforcement of misappropriation.

Political Ramifications and Ongoing Investigation

The case has sparked political debates in Karnataka, with opposition parties questioning whether the Congress-led government played any role in shielding Ranya Rao. The state government has ordered the investigation to begin immediately, with a final report expected within a week.

As the probe unfolds, authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and determine if any government officials were complicit. The case continues to draw public attention, as Karnataka’s law enforcement agencies aim to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.

Filed under

IPS Ramchandra Rao karnataka government Ranya Rao

