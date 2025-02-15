Karnataka Government Transfers Covid-19 Corruption Probe To CID From SIT

The Karnataka government has intensified its investigation into alleged financial mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic by transferring the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Karnataka government has intensified its investigation into alleged financial mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic by transferring the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The decision, announced on Friday, follows a first information report (FIR) registered two months ago concerning irregularities in pandemic-related expenditures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to official sources, a CID team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Hegde and three deputy superintendents will spearhead the probe. The investigation primarily focuses on corruption that allegedly occurred under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration.

Political Ramifications of the Probe

The case has taken on strong political undertones, with the Congress-led Karnataka government using the probe to counter allegations related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case and a tribal welfare board scandal. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara have all referenced the Covid-19 probe in response to accusations against their own administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The FIR, filed on December 13 at the Vidhana Soudha police station, targets senior government officials and employees. The Congress government has hinted that former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Health Minister B Sriramulu, and BJP MP K Sudhakar could be scrutinized as the investigation progresses.

Key Financial Discrepancies in Testing and Hospital Expenses

Shivakumar emphasized the severity of the allegations, citing alarming discrepancies in testing and hospital expenses during the pandemic.

“In BBMP limits alone, 84 lakh RT-PCR tests were conducted, generating bills worth ₹502 crore, with ₹400 crore already paid. These figures suggest an implausible average of two tests per household,” he said.

Further irregularities were reported at Kidwai Hospital, where authorities claimed that 24 lakh tests were conducted, resulting in a bill of ₹146 crore. However, investigations revealed that the hospital lacked both the necessary technical capacity and approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), raising serious doubts about the authenticity of these figures.

Role of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and CID Takeover

Previously, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was assigned to probe the case, but sources suggest that the involvement of senior politicians and officials led to hesitancy in pursuing the matter aggressively. With the case now under the CID, officials hope for a more thorough and impartial investigation.

A special cabinet sub-committee led by Shivakumar had earlier reviewed a report by a commission chaired by High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha. The findings played a significant role in the government’s decision to transfer the case to CID.

Law and Order Concerns Amid Political Turmoil

In a separate development, Home Minister Parameshwara visited the Udayagiri police station on Friday, days after violence erupted in the area following a controversial social media post. He held a review meeting with senior officers, including Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Muthuraj.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara confirmed that arrests were being made based on CCTV footage and forensic analysis. “The investigation will proceed as per legal protocols. Those responsible for the violence, particularly those who attacked police personnel and damaged property, will be held accountable,” he said.

Parameshwara dismissed concerns about declining police morale, asserting that the force remains well-trained and capable of handling such incidents. When questioned about whether Karnataka would adopt “bulldozer justice” as seen in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—where properties of alleged rioters are demolished—he responded, “Such measures are unnecessary here. The legal system in Karnataka is fully capable of addressing such cases without resorting to extreme actions.”

With the investigation now in CID’s hands, the coming weeks are expected to bring further revelations regarding the mismanagement of Covid-19 funds and potential legal actions against those implicated.

Read More : ‘Bharat, Not India’: RSS Leads National Campaign For Renaming