Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas from Ola, Uber, and Rapido, Orders Suspension of Bike Taxis

The Karnataka High Court has issued a strong directive to the state government, instructing it to suspend bike taxi operations within six weeks. The ruling comes as a setback for ride-hailing giants Ola, Uber, and Rapido, who had sought approval for their bike taxi services.

Court Rejects Applications for Bike Taxi Approval

Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, and others had submitted applications in 2022, requesting permission to convert two-wheelers into transport vehicles.

However, Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad dismissed these pleas, emphasizing that the state government does not have the authority to grant such permissions. The court’s decision now puts a firm halt to the operations of bike taxis by Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

State Government to Enforce Suspension

The court highlighted that these companies had been operating bike taxis based on an interim order, which allowed them to continue services for six weeks. However, with the latest ruling, the suspension is now mandatory, and the state government must ensure its enforcement.

Furthermore, the High Court specified that companies cannot provide bike taxi services unless the state government establishes clear guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Additionally, two-wheelers must be registered with white number plates, as per Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, to operate legally.

The state government has maintained that bike taxis are illegal, arguing that two-wheelers cannot function as commercial transport vehicles. Considering this stance, the court has ruled that their operation is not permissible.

