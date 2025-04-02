Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas From Ola, Uber, And Rapido, Orders Suspension Of Bike Taxis

Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas From Ola, Uber, And Rapido, Orders Suspension Of Bike Taxis

The Karnataka High Court has issued a strong directive to the state government, instructing it to suspend bike taxi operations within six weeks.

Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas From Ola, Uber, And Rapido, Orders Suspension Of Bike Taxis

Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas from Ola, Uber, and Rapido, Orders Suspension of Bike Taxis


The Karnataka High Court has issued a strong directive to the state government, instructing it to suspend bike taxi operations within six weeks. The ruling comes as a setback for ride-hailing giants Ola, Uber, and Rapido, who had sought approval for their bike taxi services.

Court Rejects Applications for Bike Taxi Approval

Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, and others had submitted applications in 2022, requesting permission to convert two-wheelers into transport vehicles.

However, Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad dismissed these pleas, emphasizing that the state government does not have the authority to grant such permissions. The court’s decision now puts a firm halt to the operations of bike taxis by Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

State Government to Enforce Suspension

The court highlighted that these companies had been operating bike taxis based on an interim order, which allowed them to continue services for six weeks. However, with the latest ruling, the suspension is now mandatory, and the state government must ensure its enforcement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Furthermore, the High Court specified that companies cannot provide bike taxi services unless the state government establishes clear guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Additionally, two-wheelers must be registered with white number plates, as per Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, to operate legally.

The state government has maintained that bike taxis are illegal, arguing that two-wheelers cannot function as commercial transport vehicles. Considering this stance, the court has ruled that their operation is not permissible.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill Not Retroactive, Says Amit Shah, Accusing Opponents Of Spreading Misconceptions

 

Filed under

Bike Taxis Karnataka HC Ola Rapido Uber

A 6.0-magnitude earthquak

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage
newsx

Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions
Myanmar’s ruling milita

Myanmar Military Declares Ceasefire To Facilitate Earthquake Relief As Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
Germany's intelligence wa

German Intelligence: Russia Preparing For Large-Scale War, Testing NATO’s Resolve—Report
newsx

Rajasthan Royals Receive Major Boost As Sanju Samson Cleared For Wicket-Keeping Duties
Early election results sp

Wisconsin And Florida Elections Signal Warning Signs For Trump And Republicans As Democrats Gain Momentum
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage

Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions

Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions

Myanmar Military Declares Ceasefire To Facilitate Earthquake Relief As Death Toll Exceeds 3,000

Myanmar Military Declares Ceasefire To Facilitate Earthquake Relief As Death Toll Exceeds 3,000

German Intelligence: Russia Preparing For Large-Scale War, Testing NATO’s Resolve—Report

German Intelligence: Russia Preparing For Large-Scale War, Testing NATO’s Resolve—Report

Rajasthan Royals Receive Major Boost As Sanju Samson Cleared For Wicket-Keeping Duties

Rajasthan Royals Receive Major Boost As Sanju Samson Cleared For Wicket-Keeping Duties

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture